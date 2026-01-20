The Houstonian Reimagines Its Celebrated Ballrooms, Continuing a Nearly 50-Year Wedding Legacy

The Grande Ballroom, long known as the Grand Dame of Houston, offers 6,634 square feet of renewed elegance with wooded views and scalloped 16-foot ceilings. For generations, families have chosen The Houstonian to celebrate life’s most important moments. The Juniper Ballroom’s wood ceiling beams and outdoor terrace spanning the length of the ballroom make it ideal for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and rehearsal dinners. Bridal guests can unwind at Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, offering hair and nail services, water amenities, relaxation areas, and private cabanas with personal waitstaff. The Houstonian Club features a fully equipped fitness floor with more than 300 pieces of equipment, over 180 weekly group exercise classes, three temperature-controlled resort pools, and abundant racquet sports, including pickleball.

A graceful redesign introduces contemporary refinement while preserving the grandeur couples have trusted for generations.

For generations, families have chosen The Houstonian to celebrate life’s most important moments, and these refreshed spaces honor that legacy for the next generation of Houston brides” — Cindy Lee, Director of Sales

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As engagement season arrives and couples begin planning their most meaningful celebrations, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa proudly introduces its newly refreshed ballrooms . Each is reimagined for today’s distinguished brides, families, and planners who expect timeless style supported by extraordinary service.“For generations, families have chosen The Houstonian to celebrate life’s most important moments, and these refreshed spaces honor that legacy while elevating the experience for the next generation of Houston brides,” said Cindy Lee, Director of Sales.For almost 50 years, The Houstonian has served as the backdrop for many of the city’s most prestigious events, from weddings that span multiple generations to the G7 Summit hosted by President George H. W. Bush. The refined ballrooms continue that tradition with modern enhancements that complement the property’s iconic, timeless character.Refreshed Ballrooms & Pre-Function Social SpacesThe Grande Ballroom, long known as the Grand Dame of Houston, offers 6,634 square feet of renewed elegance with wooded views, scalloped 16-foot ceilings, graceful cut-crystal chandeliers, and architectural details in gossamer tones of gold, blue, taupe, and cream. It seats up to 600 guests theater style and can be divided into two rooms. The adjoining 2,800-square-foot Grande Foyer features gold and taupe spun-ombré paneling and a stately fireplace that creates a memorable sense of arrival.The 4,664-square-foot Forest Ballroom showcases soft gold and taupe tones, wooden beams, scrolled millwork, and new chandeliers illuminating muted blue and taupe carpets. With 12-foot ceilings and a dedicated foyer for registration, breaks, or receptions, it accommodates up to 400 guests theater-style and can be divided into three rooms.Upstairs, the Aspen Ballroom and surrounding corridors blend indoor serenity with the wooded landscape outside. A custom 35-foot Ginkgo branch chandelier anchors the space, complemented by natural light, high ceilings, and curated furniture that creates inviting gathering areas. The Juniper Ballroom’s wood ceiling beams and outdoor terrace spanning the length of the ballroom make it ideal for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and rehearsal dinners.A Full Wedding Weekend in One DestinationOutside the ballrooms, The Houstonian offers an elevated environment for entire wedding weekends . The Legacy Lounge provides an exclusive gathering space with comfortable seating and private dining rooms, while the Pearl Suite, named for Barbara Bush’s signature pearls, gives brides and their parties a beautifully appointed retreat featuring floor-to-ceiling views, makeup stations, multiple mirrors, and a private powder bath.Bridal guests can unwind at Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, offering hair and nail services, water amenities, relaxation areas, and private cabanas with personal waitstaff. The Houstonian Club features a fully equipped fitness floor with more than 300 pieces of equipment, over 180 weekly group exercise classes, three temperature-controlled resort pools, and abundant racquet sports, including pickleball.On-site dining completes the weekend experience. TRIBUTE at The Houstonian serves signature Tex Lex cuisine, romantic dinners, and access to an exclusive wine room featuring more than 4,000 bottles. The Bar & Patio offers a relaxed indoor and outdoor setting perfect for craft cocktails or celebratory rounds with family and friends.

