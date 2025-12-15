The Duttons - ‘America's Most Musical Family’ Announces Utah Performances January 15-20, 2026 at Rattlin' D Playhouse

We’re thrilled to bring America’s Most Musical Family back to Utah for an unforgettable experience filled with music, heart, and family tradition.” — Jennifer Dutton, Business Manager, The Duttons

HURRICANE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Duttons, internationally recognized as America’s Most Musical Family, announce a special series of Utah performances January 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20, 2026 at the beloved Rattlin’ D Playhouse.

Each reservation includes dinner and the full Duttons performance, offering audiences an intimate, family-friendly evening of entertainment and dining.

The Duttons deliver world-class musicianship, tight harmonies, choreography, comedy, storytelling, and multigenerational talent—featuring parents, adult children, and grandchildren performing together on one stage.

ABOUT THE SHOW

• Award-winning musicianship across many genres from classical to classic rock, and bluegrass to blues.

• Tight family harmonies and vocals

• High-energy dance and choreography

• Comedy and audience interaction

• Inspirational family moments

• Performances by the youngest generation

SHOW DETAILS — UTAH 2026

• January 15, 2026

• January 16, 2026

• January 17, 2026

• January 19, 2026

• January 20, 2026

Venue: Rattlin’ D Playhouse — Dinner Included with Every Ticket

Website: RattlinDPlayhouse.com

Tickets & Reservations:

Rattlin’ D Playhouse: https://rattlindplayhouse.com

The Duttons Official Site: https://theduttons.com

Phone: 417-332-2772

MEDIA & PRESS CONTACT

Business Manager: Jen@interludestrategies.com

Media Contact: Lynn@mergemediapro.com

