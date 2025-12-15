The Duttons - ‘America's Most Musical Family’ Announces Utah Performances January 15-20, 2026 at Rattlin' D Playhouse
HURRICANE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Duttons, internationally recognized as America’s Most Musical Family, announce a special series of Utah performances January 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20, 2026 at the beloved Rattlin’ D Playhouse.
Each reservation includes dinner and the full Duttons performance, offering audiences an intimate, family-friendly evening of entertainment and dining.
The Duttons deliver world-class musicianship, tight harmonies, choreography, comedy, storytelling, and multigenerational talent—featuring parents, adult children, and grandchildren performing together on one stage.
ABOUT THE SHOW
• Award-winning musicianship across many genres from classical to classic rock, and bluegrass to blues.
• Tight family harmonies and vocals
• High-energy dance and choreography
• Comedy and audience interaction
• Inspirational family moments
• Performances by the youngest generation
SHOW DETAILS — UTAH 2026
• January 15, 2026
• January 16, 2026
• January 17, 2026
• January 19, 2026
• January 20, 2026
Venue: Rattlin’ D Playhouse — Dinner Included with Every Ticket
Website: RattlinDPlayhouse.com
Tickets & Reservations:
Rattlin’ D Playhouse: https://rattlindplayhouse.com
The Duttons Official Site: https://theduttons.com
Phone: 417-332-2772
MEDIA & PRESS CONTACT
Business Manager: Jen@interludestrategies.com
Media Contact: Lynn@mergemediapro.com
Lynn Briggs
Merge Media Pro LLC
+1 702-738-8032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.