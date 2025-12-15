New Book Examines Nabih Berri’s Enduring Role Inside the Lebanese State

Nabih Berri: The Southern Force in the Lebanese State

A documented political study analyzing Nabih Berri’s leadership, parliamentary power, and the rise of the South within Lebanon’s post-war state system.

DEARBORN , MI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nabih Berri: The Southern Force in the Lebanese State (Arabic: (نبيه برّي: القُوّةُ الجنوبيّة في الدولةِ اللبنانيّة)Lebanese writer and researcher Ali R. Jaber, based in Dearborn, Michigan, announces the release of Nabih Berri: The Southern Force in the Lebanese State. The book is a documented and analytical study that traces the life and institutional role of one of Lebanon’s most enduring public figures.The book examines how a leader from the historically deprived South became a central actor within the Lebanese state, and what that trajectory reveals about governance in a fragile, pluralistic political system. It situates Nabih Berri’s political career within the major turning points of modern Lebanese history, including the mobilization of the Shiʿa community, the influence of Imam Musa al-Sadr, the rise of the Amal Movement, the devastation of the Civil War, the negotiations that produced the Taif Agreement, and the post-war crises that continue to test Lebanon’s institutions.Drawing on historical scholarship, political analysis, and institutional records, Jaber follows Berri’s path from law and student activism to his leadership of Amal and his long tenure as Speaker of Parliament. A central focus of the book is the role of parliament as a space for negotiation in a deeply divided political system, and how institutional continuity has functioned as a stabilizing factor during periods of extreme pressure.The book also explores broader structural dynamics, including the transition of the Shiʿa from political marginalization to full participation in the state, the impact of war, occupation, and long-term neglect in southern Lebanon on national debates over sovereignty and defense, and the role of parliamentary procedure in sustaining governance.At its core, Nabih Berri: The Southern Force in the Lebanese State is a study of leadership within constraint. It provides historical and political tools to understand how a Southern leader became a lasting force inside the Lebanese state, and what that trajectory reveals about Lebanon’s political order, its limits, and its methods of endurance.The book is timely for journalists, researchers, and readers seeking deeper context beyond daily headlines, offering strong angles for feature reporting on parliamentary power, post-Taif governance, Shiʿa political integration, and the enduring centrality of the South in Lebanese political life.Book InformationTitle: Nabih Berri: The Southern Force in the Lebanese StateArabic: «نبيه برّي: القُوّةُ الجنوبيّة في الدولةِ اللبنانيّة»Genre: Political history, Lebanese politics, Middle Eastern studiesAvailability: Published in the United States; available on Amazon Arabic edition: In development for print and distribution in LebanonMedia Contact & InterviewsAli R. Jaber is available for interviews, background briefings, and feature discussions with journalists and researchers covering Lebanon and Middle Eastern politics. Review copies available upon request.

