Secaro rebrands from Manufacture 2030 and announces plans to expand supply chain intelligence network

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secaro announces it is rebranding from Manufacture 2030 and plans to expand its intelligence network to support members mitigate risks, build resilience, and boost performance across supply chains. This comes as the market focus shifts onto sustainability-related financial risk and collaborative action.New data from Secaro examined 43,652 actions reported by 2,552 businesses within the pharmaceutical, automotive, consumer goods and retail sectors, across 89 countries and 4,086 facilities, between 2020 and 2025. During this period, Secaro’s members, which include global brands M&S, Ocado Retail, AstraZeneca and Honda, shared a wealth of primary data covering commitments and targets, energy, emissions, reduction plans, water, waste, high-impact materials and commodities, and risks and dependencies - providing in-depth insight into the state of play in global supply chains.The data showed a surge in supply chain decarbonization activity in 2022 and 2023 with over half (56.3%) of actions completed across the six-year timeframe completed in these two years. However, data shared this year (2025) shows a 53% decrease in completed decarbonization actions in 2024, bringing activity back down to nearly 2021 levels, as businesses faced inflationary pressures and increased costs.Despite the challenging market conditions, businesses are still committing to, and pursuing, decarbonization targets. 70% of 2,500 companies surveyed by Secaro, as part of 2024 reporting year submissions, have emissions reduction targets.“Businesses are still under regulatory and consumer pressure to decarbonize their supply chains,” says Toby Newman, CEO, Secaro. “The reality is that the uncertainty around upcoming regulations is – in itself – a business risk that companies need to tackle. The focus is rapidly shifting from decarbonizing supply chains to derisking them.”Data shared in 2025 demonstrates this increased focus on supply chain risk. 50% of surveyed suppliers had undertaken water risk assessments and, in the automotive sector, water availability was identified as a risk at 163 different facilities. Escalating extreme weather events as a result of climate change also proved a concern with 25% of assessed automakers at risk of drought and 33% at risk of floods.In 2026, businesses will face higher insured losses related to natural disasters, with costs rising between 5-7% a year, and certain goods could face taxes of €100 per tCo2e when they arrive in the EU in 2026 as a result of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).Supply chain transparency will also become obligatory with the EU Deforestation Regulation - when it does come into force - requiring commodity tracing back to origin, human rights laws (such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection action) requiring proof that materials are not sourced from regions or suppliers associated with forced labour, and digital product passports requiring businesses to disclose detailed information about product composition, sourcing, and lifecycle impacts.“In order to face these challenges and address sustainable targets, businesses will need to consolidate and simplify supply chain data and reporting, and work collectively to reduce emissions,” continues Toby. “We’re responding to this need by expanding our intelligence network to support members mitigate these risks, build resilience, and boost performance across their supply chains.”Secaro reduces the cost and complexity of supply chain decarbonization for the pharmaceutical, automotive, consumer goods, and retail sectors. The network’s primary data includes corporate, facility, and product information, and the network enables members to share insights and leverage collaborative action.Notes to editors:Secaro is a supply chain intelligence network helping organizations decarbonize by combining data, AI, and collaboration in one ecosystem. It reduces the cost and complexity of supply chain decarbonization for the pharmaceutical, automotive, consumer goods, and retail sectors.Secaro's primary data includes corporate, facility, and product information, allowing network members to share insights and leverage collaborative action. The network is already used by global brands including M&S, Ocado Retail, AstraZeneca and Honda.Secaro is the new name for Manufacture 2030, a software as a service launched in 2018. Secaro is expanding its intelligence network to support members mitigate risks, build resilience, and boost performance across supply chains.

