UNLEASH America 2025 Announces Powerhouse Keynote Lineup and Biggest Edition Yet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNLEASH America, the world’s most influential HR, AI, and Future of Work conference and expo, returns to Las Vegas for its largest and most ambitious edition to date. Bringing together thousands of HR leaders, hundreds of pioneering solution providers, and the most respected thinkers shaping the future of work, UNLEASH America continues its mission to accelerate innovation, elevate workplace performance, and connect the global HR community.This year’s program showcases one of the strongest keynote rosters in the event’s history, featuring industry-defining academics, technologists, and analysts whose work is transforming organizations worldwide.Amy C. Edmondson, Harvard Business School Professor & #1 Management ThinkerAmy C. Edmondson, the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at Harvard Business School, is globally renowned for her pioneering research on psychological safety and the human dynamics that fuel successful organizations. Recognized repeatedly in the Thinkers50 global ranking including the #1 position in both 2021 and 2023, Edmondson has authored seven influential books and more than 150 articles. Her acclaimed works The Fearless Organization and Right Kind of Wrong have shaped how leaders think about risk, failure, and innovation in the modern workplace.Ethan Mollick, TIME 100 AI Trailblazer & Wharton ProfessorEthan Mollick, Professor of Entrepreneurship at The Wharton School and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People in AI, will join the keynote stage to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping work, learning, and productivity. His bestselling book Co-Intelligence and his role as Co-Director of Wharton’s Generative AI Labs have made him one of the world’s most trusted voices on how humans and machines can thrive together.Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist, MicrosoftMicrosoft Chief Scientist and Technical Fellow Jaime Teevan brings unparalleled insight into productivity, AI-powered work, and large-scale digital transformation. Teevan, named by TIME as one of the Top 100 People in AI, led the development of Microsoft 365 Copilot, created the world’s first personalized search algorithm used by Bing, and played a central role in Microsoft’s hybrid work research. Her leadership continues to shape how billions of people experience work every day.Peter Hinssen, Visionary Futurist, nexxworksRenowned futurist Peter Hinssen, partner at nexxworks, will challenge organizations to look beyond the immediate horizon toward the “Day After Tomorrow”- a framework that prioritizes radical innovation to build long-term value in times of rapid change. His provocative thinking helps leaders anticipate seismic shifts before they reshape entire industries.Josh Bersin, World-Leading HR Industry AnalystJosh Bersin, one of the most influential analysts in the global talent market, will share deep insights into emerging workforce trends, HR technologies, and organizational design. His company’s research is relied upon by HR leaders worldwide, and the Josh Bersin Academy, with over 30,000 members, continues to redefine learning for HR professionals.A Landmark Year for UNLEASH AmericaWith 4,000+ expected attendees and 250+ world-class solution providersfrom across HR tech, AI, L&D, employee experience, and workforce strategy, UNLEASH America 2025 stands as the premier destination for organizations ready to build advantage in a fast-changing world.“Our keynote speakers this year reflect the extraordinary transformation unfolding across HR and the workplace,” said Brian Edwards, Vice President at UNLEASH. “From AI to human-centered leadership, radical innovation to the future of productivity, this lineup brings together the thinkers who are shaping the next decade of work. UNLEASH America 2025 will be our most impactful gathering yet.”NOTES TO EDITORSAbout UNLEASH AmericaUNLEASH is the global destination for HR leaders who are designing the future of work. For over 12 years, UNLEASH events have connected the world’s leading organizations with the most influential thinkers, analysts, and innovators in HR, technology, and business transformation. UNLEASH America takes place annually in Las Vegas and welcomes thousands of HR decision makers and industry pioneers from over 120 countries.

