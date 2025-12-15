HMP Global’s Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Announces 2026 Partnership with NPIAP

SAWC Spring | WHS highlights emerging wound care science, wound care innovation, and integrated strategies to improve outcomes through clinical collaboration.

Collaboration with SAWC Spring | WHS and SAWC Fall strengthens interdisciplinary wound care education and previews expanded NPIAP programming at SAWC Fall 2026.

This collaboration offers an unparalleled opportunity to align our mission of pressure-injury prevention and management with the latest interdisciplinary wound care advances.” — David Brienza, PhD, President, NPIAP

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | WHS, the leading global wound care conference and the premier source for wound care CME, will further strengthen its partnership with the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) at the 2026 meeting, April 8-12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While SAWC Spring brings these multidisciplinary wound care communities together and sets the stage for collaboration, the partnership will be fully showcased at SAWC Fall where NPIAP will deliver an expanded two-day educational track focused on the prevention and management of pressure injury treatment, along with a registration incentive designed to support continued learning across both conferences.

What is SAWC Spring?

SAWC Spring | WHS 2026 offers an unmatched multidisciplinary wound care learning experience, featuring expert led sessions by wound care physicians, wound care nurses, WOC nurses, podiatry wound care specialists, physical therapy professionals, and advanced practice providers. The agenda highlights emerging wound care science, wound care innovation, and integrated strategies to improve outcomes through clinical collaboration.

What is NPIAP?

The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel is an independent, not for profit organization recognized for leadership in pressure injury prevention and management. NPIAP develops evidence-based guidelines, research insights, and education that support clinicians, health systems, and public agencies in addressing pressure related wounds.

From the Experts

“Working with NPIAP reinforces SAWC Spring’s commitment to evidence-based practice and comprehensive wound-care standards,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care, HMP Global. “By bringing together NPIAP’s expertise and SAWC’s global platform, we empower clinicians to adopt best practices in prevention and management — translating ultimately into better care and improved quality of life for patients.”

“This collaboration offers an unparalleled opportunity to align our mission of pressure-injury prevention and management with the latest interdisciplinary wound care advances,” said David Brienza, PhD, President, NPIAP. “Given the rising incidence and complexity of pressure injuries, it is more important than ever to combine NPIAP’s evidence-based guidelines with SAWC’s cutting-edge clinical education to improve patient outcomes nationwide.”

Event Details

• Name: SAWC Spring | WHS

• Dates: April 8-12, 2026

• Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

• Website

• Registration

