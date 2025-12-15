Grupo EULEN Elevates Cabin Cleaning Standards with New American Airlines Contract at Fort Lauderdale Airport

New services for American Airlines at FLL

Setting a new benchmark for cabin cleanliness, safety, and passenger experience at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grupo EULEN, a premier provider of aviation services in the United States, has announced a new service agreement with American Airlines at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL). This contract underscores Grupo EULEN´s dedication to delivering exceptional cabin cleanliness, ensuring operational safety, and enhancing the overall passenger experience.A Commitment to ExcellenceGrupo EULEN's operation at FLL is built on robust management oversight, continuous employee training, and strict adherence to safety and compliance protocols. Through meticulous processes and quality control measures, Grupo EULEN aims to set a new benchmark for airport cabin cleaning services.“Providing American Airlines with reliable, efficient, and high-quality cabin cleaning solutions is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Marixa Franco, Chief Operating Officer for EULEN Aviation. “Our team is dedicated to delivering service that enhances operational performance and elevates the passenger experience on every flight.”The contract encompasses a full range of cabin cleaning services for American Airlines aircraft at FLL, including:• Complete interior cleaning of aircraft cabins in alignment with American Airlines’ specifications, manuals, and operational guidelines.• All labor, management, equipment, supplies, and recurrent training are included to ensure consistent, high-quality results.• Additional cleaning services may be requested at pre-approved rates, providing operational flexibility and rapid response capabilities."At Grupo EULEN, we are committed to delivering exceptional cleaning and safety standards for every flight. Our partnership with American Airlines at FLL reflects our dedication to operational excellence, rigorous training, and superior passenger experience," said Franco.By combining experienced personnel, advanced cleaning practices, and a culture of compliance, Grupo EULEN ensures every cabin meets today’s travelers' expectations. This partnership strengthens American Airlines’ commitment to providing a safe, sanitary, and welcoming environment from boarding to landing.About Grupo EULEN:Founded in 1962 and operating in 11 countries, including the United States, Grupo EULEN is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.Since its inception, Grupo EULEN has stood out for the excellent quality of its services. With more than 16 years of established presence in the local market, Grupo EULEN in the US currently has a staff of more than 3,300 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington, DC.Press contact:Maury Rios / mrios@dmhamericas.com

