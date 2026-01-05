The 1025 Production Company Announces Its Upcoming Feature Film 'Mango Inn' Now in Post-Production

Movie poster artwork for "Mango Inn" by 1025 Production Company

The women-led studio’s latest feature explores survival, identity, and redemption through the lens of Black and Afro-Latino family life.

My hope is that Mango Inn reminds audiences that sometimes the smallest acts of grace, a meal, a chance, a conversation, can change a life.” — Charmain Johnson

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1025 Production Company , the women led film company dedicated to crafting contemporary, culture rich stories that reflect the depth and diversity of modern life, announces that its latest feature film, " Mango Inn ," is now in post-production.Following the success of its debut feature, "A Rose in Concrete," 1025 Productions continues to expand its cinematic vision with "Mango Inn," a heartfelt narrative that celebrates family, heritage, and identity through the lens of Black, Afro-Latino, and Caribbean culture.Set against the backdrop of a coastal community where generations intersect, "Mango Inn" explores what it means to come home emotionally and spiritually. The film delves into themes of love, resilience, and belonging, offering audiences a story as warm and layered as the cultures it represents. “'Mango Inn' is a story about survival, identity, and the quiet courage it takes to begin again when the world has taken everything from you,” says director and writer Charmain Johnson. “Gina’s journey from homelessness to healing mirrors the stories of countless mothers of color who are unseen, unheard, and underestimated. Through her, we explore what it means to rebuild identity when cultural rejection, family estrangement, and the trauma of incarceration all collide.”Visually, "Mango Inn" lives in contrasts, from the harsh fluorescent light of a storage unit to the golden warmth of the Mango Inn’s kitchen. Its soundscape carries the pulse of both the streets and the Caribbean, “a mix of tension and tenderness that mirrors Gina’s own inner rhythm,” Johnson explains. “Every frame is designed to celebrate the color, texture, and sabor of her world, the music, the food, the language, and the deep emotional weight of her heritage.”At its core, "Mango Inn" is a story about redemption through connection, an unlikely bond between two people from opposite worlds that reveals the healing power of forgiveness, food, and human kindness.“This film is not just entertainment, it’s empathy,” adds Johnson. “My hope is that "Mango Inn" reminds audiences that sometimes the smallest acts of grace, a meal, a chance, a conversation, can change a life.”"Mango Inn" embodies 1025 Productions’ mission to amplify underrepresented voices through storytelling rooted in authenticity, emotional truth, and cultural depth. The official trailer and artwork are expected in early 2026, followed by festival announcements.Character Spotlight: Gina — Played by Laketa AwlsAt the heart of Mango Inn is Gina, a feisty yet loving woman whose honesty and warmth define her every action. She is colorful both inside and out, wearing her heart on her sleeve and never afraid to speak her mind. Gina expresses her love through food, having always dreamed of becoming a chef despite growing up below the poverty line.Meet the Creative TeamCharmain Johnson – Writer, Producer, DirectorCharmain Johnson is best known as one of the pioneers of the webseries movement, having created The Lovers and Friends Show — a groundbreaking queer women of color series that premiered on YouTube in 2008 and went on to gain distribution on Netflix and retail placement at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.Tina Silverman – Executive Producer, WriterAn artist and storyteller with a passion for truth and imagination, Tina Silverman brings an unflinching creative voice to her work.Tae Daaz — Producer, Director of PhotographyTae Daaz is a Florida native filmmaker and producer, and the founder of 1025 Production Company, a creative production company built on the belief in “Real expression for real people.”Luice Chang — ProducerLuice Chang is a versatile multimedia producer with experience in graphic design, video editing, and brand storytelling.

