JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR SAN JUAN COUNTY

San Juan County, Utah—The Judicial Nominating Commission for San Juan County has

scheduled a meeting on December 17, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve San Juan County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Lyon Hazleton who will retire at the end of the year. The Commission will begin the meeting at 12:00 p.m. in the San Juan County Justice Courthouse, which is located at 297 South Main Street in Monticello, Utah.



The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for the public to comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.