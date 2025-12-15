That's What I Like - Orlando Magic and PepsiCo to Extend Champions of the Community Partnership

Magic player Paolo Banchero at the Magic and Pepsi Holiday Shopping Spree for Boys & Girls Club youth. Magic player Tristan da Silva at the Magic and Pepsi Holiday Shopping Spree for Boys & Girls Club youth.

The Magic and PepsiCo continue to build on a 36-year union

The synergy between our two organizations has been built over time with a shared commitment to the people both in our organizations and in the Central Florida community.” — Orlando Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic announced that PepsiCo will extend its Champions of the Community partnership with the team, dating back to inception of the Magic in 1989. As original Champions of the Community (COTC) partners, PepsiCo will continue working with the Magic on community projects that impact and benefit Central Florida and Magic fans everywhere.

“The Magic are thrilled to continue this incredible partnership with our friends at PepsiCo for more than 36 years,” said Orlando Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman. “The synergy between our two organizations has been built over time with a shared commitment to the people both in our organizations and in the Central Florida community. We couldn’t be more excited to continue growing together and building on what has become a labor of love for both our organizations over the many years.”

A key community component has been the Magic and PepsiCo’s Holiday Shopping Spree event with local Boys & Girls Clubs. In what has become an annual tradition over the last 17 years, the two organizations joined philanthropic forces once again on December 4 to take approximately 100 youth from Central Florida Boys & Girls Clubs shopping for holiday gifts alongside some of their favorite Orlando Magic players, Paolo Banchero and Tristan da Silva, pictured at top (photo link here).

As a founding COTC partner, PepsiCo has been working with the Magic on community projects that impact and benefit Central Florida. Magic COTC partners represent organizations that are committed to improving the lives of all Central Floridians. Since the Magic and PepsiCo partnership began, they continue to grow their approach in unparalleled branding while expanding their commitment to the local community. The Magic and PepsiCo have teamed up over the years with a focus on food insecurity and donations through events and initiatives including distribution of food-filled backpacks to underserved areas.

Other community components include an annual joint employee service project in support of the Magic’s charitable arm, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), and support of the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the OMYF. Other key partnership aspects include Pepsi and Gatorade brand integration throughout the Kia Center for all events.

PepsiCo will also continue to be the official partner for the Osceola Magic, the Magic’s NBA G League affiliate.

“We at PepsiCo are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Orlando Magic, a relationship more than three decades strong,” said Keri Lockett, Director of Sports Marketing, PepsiCo. “As we look ahead to the future, we are proud to continue fueling the athletes on the court, while also creating more unforgettable fan experiences for the Orlando community.”

PepsiCo is one of the team’s nine COTC partners. These partners represent a unique tier of brands with a shared commitment to the Central Florida community. Additional Magic COTC partners include AdventHealth, City National Bank of Florida, Florida Blue, Gallagher, Kia, L3Harris, ThreatLocker and Walt Disney World.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning eight division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 35 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.