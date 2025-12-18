DomainPeople Launches .mobile Domains - A New Digital Identity for the Mobile-First Era

New .mobile Domain Empowers Brands and Creators to Connect Instantly in a Mobile-first World

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DomainPeople, Inc., one of the world’s earliest ICANN-accredited domain registrars, today announced the availability of the new .mobile top-level domain (TLD) through its registration platform.

A .mobile domain is more than a web address. It is a clear statement of identity in a mobile-first world. It instantly communicates that a brand, service, or creator is designed for how people live and work today: on their phones, wherever life happens.

Whether a content creator sharing on the go, a field technician estimating jobs on site, a musician connecting with fans after a show, or a small business owner reaching customers in the moment they need them, .mobile positions the registrant exactly where the audience already is.

Key benefits of choosing .mobile:

- Instantly signals a mobile-optimized, modern digital experience

- Reinforces brand identity as accessible, responsive, and customer-focused

- Ideal for creators, mobile professionals, service providers, startups, and forward-thinking businesses

- Short, memorable, and globally recognized. Supported by a major mobile operator.

- No registration restrictions — open to all on a first-come, first-served basis at General Availability

Boost Mobile customers now have exclusive first access during the dedicated Telco Limited Registration Period (LRP) that opened today, December 18, 2025, and runs through February 2, 2026. During this special event, Boost customers can secure their desired .mobile at a significant discount at boost.my.mobile. The LRP will be followed by an Early Access Program (February 2–19, 2026) that opens premium and high-demand names to the public on a gradually more accessible basis before General Availability begins on February 19, 2026.

For more information about a .mobile domain, visit get.mobile.

About DomainPeople

Founded in 1999 and one of the first eight ICANN-accredited registrars worldwide, DomainPeople provides secure, compliant domain registration and management services to individuals, businesses, and resellers in over 100 countries. A wholly owned subsidiary of NetNation, DomainPeople delivers reliable domain stewardship backed by more than 25 years of experience.

