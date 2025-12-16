David J. Jones Appointed CEO of Sacred Heart, Parent of Faith and Freudenthal Home Health & Hospice

David J. Jones appointed CEO of Sacred Heart, leading Faith and Freudenthal Home Health & Hospice into a new era of growth and compassionate care.

Veteran healthcare executive David J. Jones returns to Kansas City to lead Sacred Heart and its brands, Faith and Freudenthal, into a new era of growth.

My leadership philosophy centers on people, process, and purpose, and I’m honored to help lead Sacred Heart into its next chapter of growth and service.” — David J. Jones, CEO, Sacred Heart

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacred Heart , the parent organization of Faith Home Health & Hospice and Freudenthal Home Health & Hospice , is proud to announce the appointment of David J. Jones as its new Chief Executive Officer.David brings more than 22 years of experience in home health, hospice, and therapy services to the role. A licensed Physical Therapist and seasoned healthcare executive, he began his career as a clinician and went on to found and scale a home health therapy company to 13 locations before it was acquired by a national provider, where he later helped expand the division to 31 sites.Most recently, David served as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of a regional home health organization, where he oversaw multi-state operations, growth strategy, and clinical excellence.“David’s leadership philosophy, centered on people, process, and purpose, makes him the right leader to guide Sacred Heart into its next chapter,” said Gene Creach, Senior Manager of Creach Family Holdings. “His track record of building strong, accountable teams and his deep respect for clinical integrity align perfectly with our mission.”Originally from Kansas City, David is excited to return home with his wife of 27 years, Katie, and their three daughters. Their family is already closely connected to the area: their oldest daughter lives in Overland Park and teaches at St. James Academy, David is a Rockhurst University graduate, and the family has long-standing ties to Benedictine College, where their oldest graduated and their middle daughter will attend beginning in Fall 2026.Under David’s leadership, Sacred Heart will continue its commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care while exploring new opportunities to serve families across the region with excellence and innovation.

