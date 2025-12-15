‘Innovationism’ by James Liang Introduces a New Philosophy for the Age of AI

NH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Liang, co-founder and executive chairman of Trip.com Group, unveils his groundbreaking book, "Innovationism: A New Philosophy for the Age of AI," a thought-provoking exploration of humanity's future in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and artificial intelligence.This insightful work introduces the concept of "Innovationism," a revolutionary philosophy that positions innovation at the core of human essence and fulfillment. The philosophy invites readers to rethink conventional notions of work, success, and progress, urging them to see innovation not merely as a tool for economic growth but as a pathway to personal meaning and societal advancement.Tapping into his extensive background as a Stanford-educated economist and a pioneer in global entrepreneurship, Liang addresses some of the most pressing global challenges, including identity crises, declining fertility rates, and climate change. The book combines meticulous research with actionable strategies, presenting a comprehensive "innovation capacity model" that emphasizes the importance of population size, interconnectedness, and capability in driving sustainable innovation.Highlighted topics include the ongoing U.S.-China technological competition, the critical question of why humanity must lead innovation instead of delegating it to AI, and policy recommendations for fostering innovation at individual, corporate, and governmental levels."Innovationism" challenges traditional philosophical schools of thought, offering fresh insights into issues such as happiness, heritage, and sustainability. Liang asserts that humanity's unique ability to innovate and define purpose allows individuals and civilizations to thrive, even in an increasingly automated world.The book is an essential read for anyone eager to explore how innovation can become the guiding principle to achieving personal fulfillment and addressing the existential questions of our time.“Innovationism” (ISBN: 9781966074793) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $38.99, the paperback retails for $36.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.For more information, visit https://group.trip.com/ or email jamesoffice@trip.com.About the Author:James Liang brings a unique blend of academic and entrepreneurial expertise. With a PhD in economics from Stanford, he is a leading economist specializing in labor economics, population, and entrepreneurship. He has published extensively in top academic journals such as Nature and The Quarterly Journal of Economics on these topics.After his early career with the Oracle Corporation in the United States and China, he co-founded Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM, HKEX: 9961), a highly successful internet company valued at over $50 billion USD. The company operate in over 40 countries and employs more than 30,000 employees worldwide.Liang’s combination of rigorous academic knowledge and practical experience in innovation offers a comprehensive perspective on the field.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

