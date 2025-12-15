Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,966 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – Statements – Gov. Green, Fire Marshal Honor Chief Kazuo Todd

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN, STATE FIRE MARSHAL STATEMENTS ON THE DEATH OF HAWAIʻI COUNTY FIRE CHIEF AND STATE FIRE COUNCIL CHAIR KAZUO TODD

 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 14, 2025  

Attributable to Governor Josh Green:

“Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to the Todd ʻohana. Chief Todd was passionate about keeping people safe and his leadership was an example for those in the fire service in Hawaiʻi County and across the state. While we mourn his sudden loss, each of us can be proud of and grateful for the legacy of dedication and service he exemplified.”

Attributable to State Fire Marshal Dori Booth:

“The Office of the State Fire Marshal extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Hawai’i County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, following his sudden and unexpected death. His leadership, dedication and service profoundly strengthened the safety and resilience of our communities statewide in his role as Chair of the State Fire Council. The Office of the State Fire Marshal stands ready to provide any support needed and remains committed to walking alongside the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department with respect, compassion and solidarity in the days ahead.”

Photo of Dori Booth, Governor Green and Kazuo Todd, courtesy Office of the Governor, can be found here.

 # # #

Media Contacts:  

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office of the Governor – Statements – Gov. Green, Fire Marshal Honor Chief Kazuo Todd

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.