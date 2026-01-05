Dr. Mele Photo Awards

JOSEPH A. MELE, III, MD, FACS WINS TOP PLASTIC SURGEON WEST AND MORE IN THE 2026 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS has once again solidified his position as a leader in the field of cosmetic and plastic surgery. In the recently announced 2026 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, Dr. Mele was named the Top Aesthetic Doctor, Top Plastic Surgeon West, and Top Breast Surgeon. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Dr. Mele's dedication and expertise in the field of aesthetic medicine.With over 28 years of experience, Dr. Mele has become a trusted name in the San Francisco Bay Area for his exceptional results and personalized approach to cosmetic surgery. His specialties include breast augmentation, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Mele's commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest techniques and technologies has earned him a loyal following of patients who trust him to help them achieve their aesthetic goals.The Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards are highly regarded in the industry, recognizing the top professionals and companies in the field of aesthetic medicine. The winners are chosen through a rigorous nomination and voting process, making Dr. Mele's triple win even more impressive. This recognition not only highlights Dr. Mele's exceptional skills and expertise but also showcases his commitment to providing the highest level of care to his patients.When asked about his recent wins, Dr. Mele expressed his gratitude and dedication to his patients, saying, "I am honored to receive these awards and am grateful for the trust my patients have placed in me. My goal has always been to help my patients feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, and I am humbled to be recognized for my work in achieving that." With these latest accolades, Dr. Mele continues to solidify his position as one of the top aesthetic doctors in the country.For more information about Dr. Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS and his practice, please visit his website at www.drmele.com Contact: Joseph A. Mele, III, MD, FACS 130 La Casa Via, Walnut Creek, CA (925) 943-6353ABOUT AESTHETIC EVERYTHING: Aesthetic Everythingis the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 17 years with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to awards winners news and information in google search. SOURCE Aesthetic Everything Related Links https://aestheticeverything.com VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE: https://beautywiremagazine.com/2026-winners/

