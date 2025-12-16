SKAN Research Foundation Welcomes Dr. Andrea Klemes to its Medical & Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Andrea Klemes

Endocrinologist and healthcare innovator joins SKAN’s Advisory Board to advance research on anorexia nervosa and preventive care.

Dr. Klemes brings a rare combination of clinical depth, scientific insight, and a proven commitment to improving patient outcomes.” — David J. Kyle

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa (SKAN) Research Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea B. Klemes, DO, FACE, to its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. A nationally recognized leader in endocrinology and preventive medicine, Dr. Klemes brings more than three decades of clinical, research, and executive experience that will strengthen the SKAN Research Foundation’s mission to accelerate progress toward understanding and finding a cure for anorexia nervosa.

Dr. Klemes currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at MDVIP, where she has led major initiatives in early detection, personalized prevention, and data-driven healthcare innovation. Her work spans endocrine science, metabolism, behavioral health, and precision medicine and has shaped national models of patient-centered care. She has published extensively and served on multiple advisory boards focused on advancing medical science and public health.

At SKAN, Dr. Klemes will contribute her expertise in metabolic regulation, biomarker interpretation, and preventive health strategies, areas increasingly recognized as central to understanding the biological drivers of anorexia nervosa. Her background in integrating clinical data with patient-centered approaches will support SKAN’s efforts to fund transformative, mechanism-based research.

“Dr. Klemes brings a rare combination of clinical depth, scientific insight, and a proven commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said David J. Kyle, PhD, Founder and Board Chair of the SKAN Research Foundation. “Her expertise in endocrinology and preventive health will play a critical role as SKAN advances cutting-edge research into the biological mechanisms underlying anorexia nervosa. We are delighted to welcome her to our distinguished Advisory Board.”

“I am honored to join the SKAN Advisory Board and to support its mission to uncover the root causes of anorexia nervosa,” said Dr. Klemes. “SKAN is investing in the kind of rigorous, data-driven science that has the potential to fundamentally change how we understand and ultimately treat this devastating disease. I look forward to contributing to that important work.”

Dr. Klemes joins SKAN’s expanding network of leading scientists whose research has been funded by grants from the Foundation and includes clinicians dedicated to driving collaborative, data-grounded research that brings new clarity, and new hope to individuals and families affected by anorexia nervosa.

For more information about SKAN and its Advisory Board, please visit www.skanrf.org.

About SKAN

The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation is a California-based 501(c)(3) organization funding innovative, mechanism-focused research on anorexia nervosa. SKAN supports proof-of-principle studies through targeted grants and expert scientific review, with a vision of a world where no young person suffers or dies from this devastating disease. Visit www.skanrf.org for more information.

