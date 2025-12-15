Dialed In From The Start: DC Work Crew Launches Navigator Work Series with BOA® Fit System

DC Work Crew Safety Work Boots with BOA Fit System Lacing System DC Work Crew Logo BOA Fit System Logo DC Work Crew Navigator Safety Toe Work Boot

The Men's Navigator Work Series by DC Work Crew takes that bold 90s style a step further with extra armor to make it our toughest work boot ever.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of DC Shoes under the DC Work Crew category, is excited to announce the launch of the Men’s Navigator Work Series with BOA® Fit System.

The Men's Navigator Work Series by DC Work Crew takes that bold 90s style a step further with extra armor to make it our toughest work boot ever. The traditional lacing system is replaced with BOA® Fit System which delivers a micro-adjustable, precision fit, engineered and guaranteed to perform in the toughest conditions. A rubber bumper and molded heel counter help you navigate all obstacles throughout your workday.

The series contains three different models.

• DC60701 Black and Dark Gray Work Shoe is the most basic of the series, featuring electrical hazard protection, extra wide composite toe protection, and a slip resistant outsole (SRO): https://dcworkcrew.com/navigator-work-dc60701/

• DC60702 Black, Orange, Light Gray, and Blue Work High Top adds to the above features of the DC60701 a durable upper with the BOA® Fit System: https://dcworkcrew.com/navigator-work-dc60702/

• DC60703 Brown and Black Work High Top contains the same upper and BOA® Fit System of previous High Top but offers even more protection with the devastatingly tough but surprisingly comfortable Cushguard Internal Met Guard: https://dcworkcrew.com/navigator-work-dc60703/

You can purchase these styles or find retailers near you at https://dcworkcrew.com. Retailers can purchase styles for their stores, serviced programs, trucks, or e-commerce sites and find all technical and merchandising information for the Navigator Work series at https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/g8dwbayu/NavigatorWork.

