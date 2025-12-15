Global Immigration Partners PLLC Confirms Trump Gold Card Program Is Now Available for Eligible Investors

Trump Gold Card Global Immigration Partners Trump Gold Card by Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners confirms that the Trump Gold Card program is now active and available for eligible applicants seeking U.S. permanent residency.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a U.S. immigration law firm representing investors, entrepreneurs, and multinational families worldwide, confirms that the Trump Gold Card program is now active and available for eligible applicants seeking U.S. permanent residency.

Often described as a U.S. “Golden Visa,” the Trump Gold Card introduces a wealth-based pathway to lawful permanent residence through a qualifying financial contribution to the U.S. government, subject to background checks and admissibility requirements. The program is designed for high-net-worth individuals seeking a streamlined alternative to traditional investment-based immigration options.

“The Trump Gold Card represents a significant development in U.S. investor immigration,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing Partner for Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “Unlike traditional investor visas, this program does not require job creation or project oversight, making it an attractive option for qualified individuals seeking a more direct path to permanent residency.”

Key Features of the Trump Gold Card Program

The program is currently open and accepting applications

Requires a $15,000 application processing fee

Requires a $1 million qualifying contribution to the U.S. government following approval

Applicants are subject to security, background, and admissibility reviews

Successful applicants may obtain lawful permanent resident (Green Card) status

Includes a pathway to U.S. citizenship under existing naturalization laws

The Trump Gold Card program operates alongside the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which remains fully active and continues to offer permanent residency through qualifying investments and job creation. Global Immigration Partners PLLC advises clients on both options, helping them evaluate cost, timing, regulatory risk, family inclusion, and long-term immigration goals.

“Because the Gold Card is a newly implemented program, careful legal guidance is essential,” the firm added. “Eligibility, documentation, and procedural requirements must be assessed on a case-by-case basis to ensure compliance and minimize risk.”

Legal Guidance for Prospective Applicants

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is actively assisting clients in:

Assessing eligibility for the Trump Gold Card

Comparing the Gold Card with EB-5 and other investor visa options

Preparing and submitting compliant applications

Advising corporate sponsors and global families on strategic immigration planning

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a U.S.-based immigration law firm focused on investor visas, business immigration, and global mobility solutions. The firm represents clients worldwide and provides strategic, compliant, and results-driven immigration counsel.

Legal Disclaimer:

