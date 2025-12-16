Scooch Named ‘Most Innovative Pet Product’ for Challenging Reactive Pet Care Norms

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scooch , the UK pet health brand using AI, functional nutrition and science-backed guidance to transform how owners support their dogs’ wellbeing, has been named Most Innovative Pet Product at the 2025 Pet and Animal Products Awards , hosted by Business Awards UK. The recognition highlights Scooch’s integrated approach to proactive pet health, centred on the Rio AI companion , functional consumables and a closed-loop ecosystem designed to eliminate guesswork for dog owners.Scooch was founded to address a challenge faced by millions of pet parents: dogs cannot tell us when something is wrong, and preventable issues often escalate into distress, confusion and costly interventions. After experiencing this first-hand with his dog Rio, founder Baris Ozaydinli set out to build a system that helps owners understand, monitor and act on health needs before problems escalate. This mission, to end preventable suffering and replace reactive norms with science-backed guidance, underpins the company's platform and product range.A Mission That Extends Beyond a Single ProductWhile the award highlights Scooch's functional consumables, the company says the recognition represents something broader: a growing shift toward proactive pet care. Scooch's supplements and targeted formulations support digestion, mobility, skin health, behaviour and long-term wellbeing, but they form only one part of a wider health ecosystem developed over several years.At the centre of that ecosystem is Rio, Scooch's AI-powered health companion. Rio lets owners capture changes in behaviour, symptoms, posture or routines and receive personalised, vet-approved assessments. These insights integrate with Scooch's subscription model, which connects AI guidance, product recommendations, veterinary access and ongoing monitoring into a unified experience.This combination of AI, functional nutrition and continuous care represents a future in which owners no longer rely on guesswork, scattered information or late-stage interventions once issues have worsened.A Clear Stance on Transparency and Evidence-Based CareScooch positions itself against common pitfalls in pet care, including pseudo-scientific claims, low-quality nutrition and a culture of responding only once symptoms become severe. Instead, its approach focuses on measurable outcomes, transparent formulations and interventions that address the root of a dog's health needs.The company notes that preventable issues, including digestive discomfort, stress and joint deterioration, often go unnoticed until they require significant veterinary attention. By giving owners tools to understand subtle changes early, Scooch aims to reduce suffering, minimise emergency interventions and improve long-term quality of life for dogs.A Category-Winning Innovation with Momentum Behind ItScooch has previously been recognised with the AI Startup of the Year and PetTech of the Year awards, reflecting its commitment to reshaping traditional pet health norms. Its product ecosystem, which brings together AI insights, functional consumables and continuous monitoring, has supported its growing reputation as a leading voice in proactive pet health.Looking Ahead: Nutrition Innovation and Research PartnershipsScooch is preparing several major initiatives for 2026, including:• The launch of premium functional air-dried dog food designed to raise the nutritional baseline for everyday health• A significant update to the Rio AI app to enhance real-time health interpretation and personalisation• Expansion into retail and vet-aligned partnerships• Continued R&D with the University of Surrey to develop novel, dog-specific probiotic strains aimed at improving evidence-based nutritional outcomesThese initiatives are part of Scooch's long-term roadmap to build a fully connected, preventative care ecosystem that supports dogs throughout their lives.Challenging the Reactive Norms of Traditional Pet CareScooch's leadership says the award reflects changing expectations among pet parents, who increasingly demand clarity, transparency and demonstrable health outcomes. As Ozaydinli explains:“Pet parents are demanding truth, transparency and real health outcomes,” says Ozaydinli. “We’re proud to be driving that change. Our mission is rebellious at times, but it is built on empathy, science and a determination to create the world’s most trusted proactive pet health system.”About ScoochScooch is a UK-based pet health company on a mission to reinvent petcare through proactive, science-led nutrition and AI-driven support. Founded by repeat tech entrepreneur and dog dad Baris Ozaydinli, Scooch offers functional consumables, intelligent health insights, and a closed-loop ecosystem that helps pet parents confidently care for their dogs - before problems arise. Scooch also won the AI Startup of Year and PetTech of the Year awards previously.

