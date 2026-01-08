Compression technology company HOERBIGER Service, Inc. welcomes Maitray Dixit as Project Manager

Maitray Dixit, Project Engineer at Hoerbiger Service, Inc. in Houston, Texas. Maitray Dixit, Project Engineer at Hoerbiger Service, Inc. in Houston, Texas. Maitray Dixit, Project Engineer at Hoerbiger Service, Inc. in Houston, Texas.

As a highly experienced mechanical engineer, Mr. Dixit’s nationwide role supports reliability of U.S. Refining and Energy Infrastructure.

"[Maitray's] experience managing complex overhauls and upgrades across refinery environments nationwide strengthens our ability to support customers ... [who] are critical to the U.S. energy supply” — Gary Muller, Operations Manager, Hoerbiger Service, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOERBIGER Service , Inc., the North American service hub for the Compression Division of HOERBIGER Holding AG, is pleased to announce that Maitray Dixit has joined the company as Project Manager, based in Houston. In this role, Mr. Dixit will lead and support the installation, maintenance, overhaul, and repair of large reciprocating compressor systems at oil refineries nationwide, helping maintain the reliability and efficiency of U.S. energy infrastructure.A seasoned mechanical engineer, Mr. Dixit brings extensive experience in compression technologies critical to refining, petrochemical, and natural gas operations. His work focuses on ensuring the safe, efficient, and compliant operation of compressor systems that are essential to refinery throughput, environmental performance, and continuity of fuel and petrochemical supply across the United States.At HOERBIGER Service, Inc., Mr. Dixit is responsible for managing complex compressor overhaul and upgrade projects, developing cost-effective repair and capacity-enhancement solutions, and coordinating nationwide field service activities. He works closely with engineering, manufacturing, and service teams to validate and optimize critical components, including piston rod assemblies, packing cases, valves, cylinders, and advanced capacity-control systems. His assignments frequently involve large, skid-mounted compressor systems and new cylinder builds serving major U.S. refining centers.In addition, Mr. Dixit leads full-cycle project execution by aligning technical requirements, vendor manufacturing processes, cost structures, and delivery schedules. He applies data-driven analysis of historical performance and lifecycle costs to improve predictive maintenance strategies, pricing accuracy, and reliability modeling—helping refinery operators reduce unplanned downtime, extend asset life, and improve operational efficiency.HOERBIGER Service, Inc. is proud to welcome Maitray Dixit to its team as it continues to support the safe, efficient, and reliable operation of U.S. refineries and the broader energy and petrochemical industries.“Maitray brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and disciplined project leadership that is essential to the reliability of large reciprocating compressor systems,” said Gary Muller, Operations Manager at HOERBIGER Service, Inc. “His experience managing complex overhauls and upgrades across refinery environments nationwide strengthens our ability to support customers whose operations are critical to the U.S. energy supply. Maitray’s data-driven approach, focus on safety and compliance, and understanding of lifecycle performance make him a valuable addition to our project management team.”With 17 years of experience in engineering and project management, Mr. Dixit holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master’s in Engineering Management, an MBA, and PMP certification. His expertise in condition monitoring, failure analysis, emissions-focused optimization, and regulatory compliance directly supports the performance and resilience of mission-critical refining infrastructure nationwide.“HOERBIGER is recognized worldwide for engineering excellence and reliability in compression technology, and I am excited to contribute to that mission,” said Maitray Dixit. “In this role, my focus is on executing projects that improve compressor performance, reduce unplanned downtime, and support the safe and efficient operation of refineries across the United States. I look forward to working closely with HOERBIGER’s engineering, manufacturing, and service teams to deliver practical, high-impact solutions for our customers.”About HOERBIGER Service, Inc.HOERBIGER Service, Inc., based in Houston, Texas, is the North American service hub for the Compression Division of HOERBIGER Holding AG, the world market leader in performance-critical components, systems, and services for reciprocating compressors and gas flow control. The company provides specialized repair, parts, upgrades, and advanced services for large compressors used in oil and gas extraction, pipelines, refineries, petrochemical plants, power generation, and manufacturing. Leveraging strong local expertise and HOERBIGER’s global technology network, HOERBIGER Service, Inc. enhances equipment reliability, efficiency, safety, and lifecycle performance across critical U.S. and international energy and industrial infrastructure. See www.HOERBIGER.com

