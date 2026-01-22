Physna Appoints Defense Leader Cathy Barker To Accelerate Federal Growth, Deliver Next-Generation Supply Chain Readiness

Cathy Barker joins Physna

Barker reinforces Physna’s commitment to federal missions, national security, and modernization of complex defense supply chains through advanced geometric AI.

"When maintainers search for a part for two years and Physna can identify it in 24 hours, that is transformational. this isn’t just efficiency. It’s readiness. It’s safety,” Barker said.” — Cathy Barker

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physna, the Physical AI company redefining how organizations understand, manage, and sustain complex 3D systems, today announced the appointment of Cathy Barker as Senior Advisor for Federal Programs. Barker brings more than 26 years of distinguished military service and two decades of defense-industry leadership in acquisition, sustainment, logistics, and large-scale supply-chain operations. Her arrival reinforces Physna’s long-term commitment to federal missions, national security, and the modernization of complex defense supply chains through advanced geometric AI.

Throughout her military and civilian career, Barker has been responsible for some of the most demanding supply-chain and sustainment environments in the Department of Defense. She led global acquisition and logistics operations across joint commands, served in key readiness and sustainment roles supporting U.S. Atlantic Command, and managed mission-critical supply activity in Afghanistan and Iraq. Her work included running the Minuteman III supply chain, where she oversaw 300 personnel responsible for ensuring parts availability, fleet readiness, and operational continuity for one of the nation’s most important strategic systems.

Her experience includes senior leadership positions at Northrop Grumman, where she directed more than 250 engineers in modernization and sustainment programs, and at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she served as a multi-state site lead supporting major logistics and supply-chain transformation initiatives. Barker also spent nearly 11 years as a GS-15 government executive, shaping major acquisition, communications, and readiness programs.

Barker attributes her leadership philosophy to early years working for General Colin Powell, emphasizing dignity, respect, and mission clarity as the foundation for effective teams. Barker first encountered Physna while running the Minuteman III supply chain. What had taken teams years to locate or verify could be identified in hours using Physical AI. The impact was immediate.

“Physna has the capability I wish I had years ago,” Barker said. “When maintainers search for a part for two years and Physna can identify it in 24 hours, that is transformational. For mission-critical systems, this isn’t just efficiency. It’s readiness. It’s safety. It’s the ability to execute the mission with confidence. I joined Physna because this technology can change outcomes for the people who keep our nation running.”

In her new role, Barker will:

• Lead federal strategy across defense, sustainment, and national security programs

• Support integrations with Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and other primes

• Advance Physna’s position on key vehicles, including ISC 2.0

• Align Physical AI with DoD supply-chain reform and sustainment modernization priorities

• Expand veteran workforce development and support initiatives

She is already supporting upcoming engagements with Sentinel and Minuteman III programs, BAE’s ISC 2.0 initiative, and modernization efforts across multiple Air Force and joint organizations.

“Cathy brings a level of operational credibility that is incredibly rare,” said Paul Powers, Founder and CEO of Physna. “She has lived the complexity, urgency, and constraints of defense supply chains firsthand. Her perspective ensures that Physical AI is applied in ways that solve real operational problems, improve readiness, and support the people who protect our nation. Cathy’s leadership strengthens our commitment to government partners and accelerates Physna’s mission to transform how the world understands and manages physical systems.”

Barker will assist in guiding Physna’s veteran initiatives, including collaborative programs aimed at expanding AI and technical training for service members transitioning to the civilian workforce. Her decades of service and continued advocacy make her a key leader in shaping partnerships that benefit both federal missions and veterans seeking long-term career opportunities.

About Physna

Physna is the Physical AI company transforming how organizations understand, manage, and leverage 3D parts data. By converting complex models into a geometric code structure known as Physical DNA, Physna enables unmatched accuracy in identification, comparison, procurement, sustainment, and automation. Customers across manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure rely on Physna to improve readiness, eliminate duplication, accelerate design, and strengthen the supply chain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.