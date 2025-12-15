Avohee Avoher Expands His Sonic Universe With Two Holiday Releases: ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Christmas Magic Near & Far’

UK Artist Avohee Avoher Away In A Manger Avohee Avoher Christmas Magic Near & Far Avohee Avoher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genre-blending composer-producer Avohee Avoher is closing out the year with not one, but two striking holiday releases — each distinct, each cinematic, and both unmistakably stamped with his signature fusion of classical training and cutting-edge electronic production.

Addicted to Classics Christmas: “Away in a Manger” — A Reinvention With Power and Precision

Avohee Avoher officially launches his ambitious Addicted to Classics series with the release of Addicted to Classics Christmas “Away in a Manger,” now available worldwide via Avo Records.

The series — which will expand to include Addicted to Bach and Addicted to Vivaldi — showcases his mission to pull beloved classical and seasonal works into the modern era without losing their emotional backbone.

His take on “Away in a Manger” is an immediate standout. Built from layered neoclassical piano, sweeping operatic vocals, and a rich electronic soundscape, the track sits at a three-way intersection: Christmas hymnal, cinematic film score, and high-energy electronic anthem. It’s reverent, but bolder; traditional, but fully reimagined.

“I wanted to take the emotional intensity of the classical canon and collide it with the energy of the dancefloor,” Avohee says. “Away in a Manger is about that feeling of being far from home during the holidays, yet still held by something bigger — music, memory, faith, whatever ‘home’ means to you.”

The single arrives on the heels of a huge year for Avohee. He captured global attention with tracks like “Bajo La Luna” (UK Upfront Club Chart Top 10), “Forever Together” with Luv Foundation (UK), and “Malami,” which reached #4 on the Traxsource Electro House chart in pre-release. His range — from club-forward to neo-classical — continues to place him in a category of his own.

Stream “Away in a Manger”:

https://xelon.ffm.to/addictedtoclassics

Watch the music video:

https://youtu.be/_wBXi0ayI20?si=EIHv7ZWL0b232ON6

“Christmas Magic Near & Far” — A Spellbinding Original Filled With Heart and Cinematic Wonder

While “Away in a Manger” reimagines a classic, Avohee’s new holiday original “Christmas Magic Near & Far” brings something entirely new to the season.

Where many Christmas singles lean on familiar tropes, this track feels enchanted — delicate, luminous, and emotionally grounded. Avohee paints with both old-world romanticism and polished modern production, weaving piano, orchestral textures, and elegant electronic flourishes into a soundscape that feels like winter itself exhaling.

The composition glows with the influence of his Lisztian roots, yet it moves with the fluidity and imagination of a contemporary cinematic score. It’s modern. It’s nostalgic. It’s the kind of piece that makes the season feel bigger, softer, closer.

The melody rises like a lantern in the dark, and the arrangement spills into a dreamlike world where classical concert halls, snowy rooftops, and urban city lights all coexist. By the end, listeners aren’t just hearing a song — they’re stepping out of a story.

In his growing catalog, “Christmas Magic Near & Far” marks one of his most intimate and moving releases yet.

Stream “Christmas Magic Near & Far”:

https://xelon.ffm.to/xmasmagic

Watch the music video:

https://youtu.be/HNdzD-FDsPQ

Avohee Avoher: An Artist Redefining the Space Between Genres

Based in London and classically trained, the anonymous composer-producer behind Avo Records is building a singular path across EDM, neoclassical, trance, Afro-house, and cinematic electronic music. His work is united by emotional depth, layered precision, and a refusal to stay inside the boundaries of any one genre.

Recent releases — including “Bajo La Luna,” “Forever Together,” “Malami,” and the neoclassical piano project 12V — have gained club support, chart recognition, and serious traction across dance and contemporary classical audiences alike.

With these two holiday releases, Avohee steps confidently into the seasonal space, proving that Christmas music can be both meaningful and forward-thinking — comforting without being predictable, and modern without losing its heart.

Follow Avohee Avoher

Official Website: https://www.avohee.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avohee_avoher/?igsh=dnhlb21sejFrOW1p

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@avohee_avoher?_t=ZN-8xDwMTRWR8g&_r=1

