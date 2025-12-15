Former Secret Service Officer and Entrepreneur Sparks Movement to Empower Dads

Jeff Hopeck and his boys

A former Secret Service officer turned dad launches a movement for intentional fatherhood—championing presence, purpose, and the bonds that shape a boy’s life.

1 Dad commented on Instagram: "You Make Our Family Better"” — Instagram Follower

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That message fuels Hey Dad Can We, a fast-growing digital community on Instagram and TikTok dedicated to helping fathers show up more intentionally for their children. Founded by former U.S. Secret Service officer and entrepreneur Jeff Hopeck, the platform blends storytelling, mentorship, and practical fatherhood insights designed to strengthen what truly matters: connection.

After years spent protecting some of the most important people in the world, Hopeck entered a new chapter—launching and growing several successful companies after leaving the Secret Service. But it wasn’t until 2025, with three young sons and one daughter all under the age of ten, that he felt a calling to create something deeper and more personal. Surrounded by the daily joys and challenges of raising young children, he recognized how modern dads are craving guidance, brotherhood, and practical wisdom for showing up intentionally in their kids’ lives. That realization sparked what quickly became his passion project — Hey Dad Can We, a community built to help fathers lead with presence, purpose, and heart.

The name itself comes from the simple, daily question Hopeck’s children ask: “Hey Dad, can we…?” — a question that reminds him that kids rarely want more things. They want more time. More attention. More emotional availability. More proof that Dad is present, even in imperfect seasons. Through short-form videos and honest storytelling, the channel encourages fathers to replace guilt with growth, perfection with presence, and passivity with purposeful leadership.

At its core, Hey Dad Can We is built on a belief that fatherhood doesn’t require elaborate plans or flawless execution. It requires presence — the kind of intentional, grounded engagement that helps kids feel seen, heard, and safe. Hopeck emphasizes that the power of fatherhood lives in the accumulation of small moments: driveway conversations, bedtime questions, shared struggles, playful chaos, and the laughter that builds lifelong trust.

Since launching, the community has expanded rapidly as thousands of dads connect with Hopeck’s vulnerable, practical, and strength-based approach. “Dads aren’t looking for a lecture,” Hopeck says. “They’re looking for a map — something real, usable, and rooted in love.”

As Hey Dad Can We continues to grow, its mission remains unchanged: to inspire fathers everywhere to create unshakeable bonds, invest in meaningful moments, and lead their families with courage, compassion, and intentional presence.

"See the social media message that sparked the Hey_Dad_Can_We movement"

"See the social media moment that helped shape Hey Dad Can We’s mission"

"Watch the message that solidified the heartbeat of Hey Dad Can We"

Learn more on Instagram and TikTok:

https://www.instagram.com/hey_dad_can_we/

https://www.tiktok.com/@hey.dad.can.we

Dads, say this 1 thing to your son every day...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.