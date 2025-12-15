Langers releases 2026 Juice and Beverage Trends Report. Family-owned brands are shaping the future of food innovation

Variety of Langers Juices

The innovation-driven company connects consumer insights, retailer feedback, and emerging trends to define what shoppers will be reaching for next year.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Langers , the family-owned juice company with more than sixty years of category leadership, shares its 2026 Juice and Beverage Trends Report, outlining the styles, flavors, and innovations expected to drive consumer behavior in the coming year. The report reflects the unique vantage point that family-owned companies like Langers hold in the marketplace, pairing long-standing trust and generational expertise with the agility to respond quickly to shifting consumer needs.“Family-owned brands operate with a level of trust, heritage, and responsiveness that today’s shoppers really value,” said Bruce Langer President of Langers. “Being privately held allows us to move with the market rather than chase it. We listen closely to retailers and consumers, we adapt fast, and we use those insights to build products that feel genuinely useful and exciting for modern households.”According to Langers, three major trends will shape the beverage aisle in 2026:Rise of functional and purpose-driven beverageConsumers are choosing drinks with added benefits that support daily habits and long-term wellness. Retailers report increased demand for juices with added fiber, lower sugar, antioxidants and ingredients linked to rest, relaxation, and sleep routines such as tart cherry, botanicals, and floral extracts. Beauty-focused beverages infused with antioxidants and skin-supportive phytonutrients such as pineapple and bromelain are also climbing in popularity as shoppers look for drinks that enhance their glow, hydration levels, and overall vitality. Pomegranate, huckleberry, and elderflower remain among the most requested ingredients, offering both flavor and functional appeal.Renewed interest in regional American fruitsShoppers are gravitating toward flavors with a sense of place. Huckleberries, cranberries, Concord grapes, Blueberries, Kiwis and other regional fruits are increasingly appearing in consumer requests and retail trend reports. Langers responded with recent launches like the Pomegranate Blueberry Huckleberry blend now landing in select Costco clubs.Demand for low-sugar and clean-label optionsConsumers continue to prioritize transparency and clean ingredient lists. Retailers report increased demand for juices and beverages with streamlined labels, reduced sugar or no sugar added, and recognizable ingredients.What sets Langers apart in interpreting these trends is the company’s longstanding relationship with retailers. Because Langers works closely with buyers and store teams, the company has early insight into what shoppers are asking for and which gaps are emerging across regions. This feedback-driven approach informs everything from apple butter to emerging Zero Proof mocktails and functional beverages now at launch.The agility that comes with family ownership reflects a growing trend among modern founders who value speed, responsiveness, and direct engagement with consumers. Langers brings that same entrepreneurial discipline to every product trial, using retailer insights and shopper behavior to shape what comes next. Whether a product becomes a category staple or a short-term experiment, each launch strengthens the company’s ability to innovate in step with the evolving marketplace.As shopper habits shift, Langers remains focused on delivering products that resonate across generations while continuing to innovate with new blends, new functional offerings, and new ingredient stories.

