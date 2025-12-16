VirgilHR Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards

Attorney-powered platform that delivers instant, tailored employment and labor law guidance to HR teams wins prestigious global award.

...real-time, attorney-curated compliance intelligence can fundamentally change how HR teams operate.” — Jocelyn King, CEO, VirgilHR

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirgilHR , a provider of real-time employment and labor law compliance technology, is the proud winner of a Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award in the category of Best Advance in Time and Labor Management.The winning entry, Compliance Intelligence: Real-Time Legal Guidance for HR Without the Law Degree, recognizes VirgilHR’s attorney-powered platform that delivers instant, tailored employment and labor law guidance to HR teams across federal, state, and local jurisdictions. The platform combines legal logic automation, attorney-backed research, and multi-state regulatory tracking to help organizations proactively manage compliance, reduce legal risk, and save time and cost.VirgilHR customers report a 75% reduction in time spent researching employment laws, 90% customer retention, and thousands of dollars in annual savings from avoided fines and litigation. The company’s compliance intelligence platform is used daily by HR teams to answer wage-and-hour questions, leave compliance, employee classification, multistate policy updates, and provide real-time labor law guidance across all 50 states and thousands of localities.“Winning a Gold award from the Brandon Hall Group reflects the measurable business outcomes our customers achieve using VirgilHR’s compliance intelligence platform,” said Jocelyn King, CEO, VirgilHR. “This win reinforces what our customers experience every day: that real-time, attorney-curated compliance intelligence can fundamentally change how HR teams operate. We built VirgilHR to remove fear and friction from compliance, and this award validates that mission.”Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, and Future of Work Technology.“The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year’s winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities, improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer.Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Fla. The complete list of 2025 winners is available at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners About VirgilHRFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., VirgilHR provides attorney-curated compliance intelligence software that helps organizations stay compliant with federal, state, and local employment and labor laws in real time. The platform includes an intelligent compliance chatbot, employee handbook builder, multi-state comparison tools, compliance audits, task automation, legal updates, and access to labor and employment attorneys, among others. VirgilHR serves small and mid-market organizations across the U.S., including customers such as Piedmont Airlines, Eileen Fisher, Stiizy, MacLean-Fogg, BambooHR, PrismHR, and VensureHR. Learn more at https://virgilhr.com About Brandon Hall Group™Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards, the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For more than 30 years, these awards have recognized organizations for innovative and effective practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, and Technology. Known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management,” the awards attract entrants from leading global enterprises as well as mid-market and emerging organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.