ARIID Home & Furniture Launches Premium Furniture Collection to Elevate Pacific Northwest Living Spaces

A beautifully designed modern living room showcasing ARIID Home & Furniture's premium collection, complete with luxury sectional, designer furnishings, and Pacific Northwest views, representing the transformations possible through the company's integrated A contemporary living room featuring ARIID Home & Furniture's curated luxury collection, showcasing a statement sectional, designer accent chairs, premium lighting fixtures, and carefully selected accessories. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with ARIID Home & Furniture's bedroom collection transforms a master suite into a luxurious personal retreat. This sophisticated space features an upholstered bed frame, coordinating nightstands, a designer bench, and premium bedding in calming neutral palette

Luxury Furniture Showroom Brings European-Inspired Design and Personalized Service to Kirkland, Washington

Every space tells a story. Our role is to ensure the furniture you choose reflects your personality while offering lasting value and exceptional craftsmanship for years to come.” — Ariana Anderson

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARIID Home & Furniture , part of The ARIID Group, announces the launch of its curated luxury furniture collection , offering Pacific Northwest homeowners access to premium furnishings that blend timeless design with superior craftsmanship. The company serves as the retail arm of the award-winning Ariana Designs & Interiors, providing an integrated approach to home transformation through custom furniture, designer pieces, and white-glove installation services.​Founded in July 2024 by interior designer Ariana Adireh Anderson, ARIID Home & Furniture addresses the growing demand for accessible luxury furnishings in the Seattle metropolitan area. Located at 1018 Market Street in Kirkland, features meticulously selected pieces ranging from contemporary sofas and sectionals to elegant dining sets and bedroom furniture.​"The vision behind ARIID Home & Furniture is to make exceptional luxury furnishings accessible to everyone," said Ariana Adireh Anderson, founder and CEO. "Every piece in the collection is selected for both aesthetic appeal and functionality, ensuring homeowners can create spaces that reflect their personality while offering lasting value."​Integrated Design-Build-Furnish ExperienceARIID Home & Furniture operates as part of The ARIID Group ecosystem, which includes Ariana Designs & Interiors for full-service interior design and ARIID Build for construction and remodeling. This integration enables clients to experience a seamless journey from architectural planning through final furniture installation, eliminating the typical coordination challenges of working with multiple vendors.​The company's collaborative approach pairs interior designers with clients to ensure furniture selections complement existing architectural elements, lighting design, and material choices. Each piece undergoes rigorous quality assessment to meet standards for durability and craftsmanship.​Responding to Market DemandThe launch comes as the luxury furniture market experiences significant growth, with projections indicating expansion to $43.14 billion by 2030, driven by increased investments in premium residential developments and consumer preference for customized aesthetics. The Pacific Northwest region has seen particular demand for high-end furnishings as homeowners seek to elevate living spaces with design-rich, sustainable interiors.​ARIID Home & Furniture's collection emphasizes quality materials including fine woods, premium fabrics, and supple leathers. The company features furniture suitable for various design preferences, from modern minimalist to transitional styles, addressing the diverse tastes of Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and greater Seattle area residents.​Expert LeadershipAriana Adireh Anderson brings over 25 years of design experience with European training and cosmopolitan sensibility to ARIID Home & Furniture. Anderson was recently recognized as the "Face of Full-Service Interior & Building Design" in 425 Magazine's 2025 edition and has led her design firm to multiple National Kitchen & Bath Association awards. Her approach emphasizes creating spaces that balance bold design choices with functional elegance.​The ARIID Group maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named "Best Interior Design Firm in Kirkland" by City Magazine in 2024.​Services and OfferingsARIID Home & Furniture provides comprehensive furniture solutions including:Curated collections of luxury living room, bedroom, and dining furniture​Custom furniture design tailored to client specifications​Professional space planning and layout consultation​White-glove delivery and installation services​Post-installation styling and accessory curation​The company operates by appointment, ensuring personalized attention for each client's unique needs and design goals.​About ARIID Home & FurnitureARIID Home & Furniture is a luxury furniture retailer based in Kirkland, Washington, serving homeowners throughout the Pacific Northwest. As part of The ARIID Group, the company provides an integrated design-build-furnish experience through collaboration with Ariana Designs & Interiors and ARIID Build. The company is committed to making exceptional furnishings accessible while maintaining the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and customer service. For more information, visit ariidhome.com.

