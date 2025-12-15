Nilisha Chanelle Williams to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nilisha Chanelle, therapist, CEO, and founder of ACE Wellness Center, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how mindset, healing, and courageous leadership can break generational cycles and transform entire communities.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Nilisha Chanelle explores how trauma-informed care and emotional healing can transform leadership, families, and entire communities. She breaks down how structure, accountability, and disciplined mindset shifts create safety, clarity, and long-term change without sacrificing compassion. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of how to lead powerfully, protect their peace, and build lives and organizations rooted in purpose and integrity.“Real leadership is born from the courage to break cycles,” said Williams. “I built what I wish existed for me.”Nilisha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/nilisha-williams

