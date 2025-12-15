London Keynote Speakers Agency Wins Most Trusted Bureau 2025

Recognised for Ethical Practice, Industry Standards and Trusted Delivery Across the UK

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Keynote Speakers Agency has been recognised as Most Trusted Speaker Bureau 2025, following a review of trust, transparency and delivery standards across the UK events and conferences sector. The recognition reflects the agency’s 57 years of combined industry experience and its track record supporting more than 557 events and conferences across the UK.

The recognition places London Keynote Speakers Agency among the top 10 most trusted speaker bureaus in the UK, based on a set of criteria focused on ethical working practices rather than volume-led bookings. These criteria included moral standards, non-biased speaker representation, reliability in delivery, and alignment with recognised industry standards for excellence.

Commenting on the recognition, Roxy Farthing, Operations Director, London Keynote Speakers Agency, said:

“Trust is not something you claim. It is something you earn through consistency, transparency and results. For us, that means giving impartial advice, representing speakers fairly and delivering exactly what clients need, every time. Being recognised as the most trusted bureau reflects the standards we apply to every booking and every relationship we manage.”

Clients have consistently highlighted the agency’s integrity and consultative approach. One corporate client commented:

“What sets London Keynote Speakers Agency apart is their transparency and professionalism. They take the time to understand what you actually need, rather than pushing a particular name, and they deliver with complete reliability.”

As part of this recognition, the agency also highlighted a selection of speakers frequently booked through its bureau, reflecting its commitment to quality, credibility and insight-led speaker engagement across business, leadership, technology, wellbeing and culture.

Award-Recognised Speakers

1. Dr Jo Salter MBE

Dr Jo Salter MBE is a recognised leader in high-performance leadership and change. As the UK’s first female fast jet pilot to fly the Tornado GR1 on frontline operations, she brings first-hand experience of decision-making under pressure.

As a keynote speaker, she focuses on leadership, resilience and building inclusive, high-performing teams, drawing on real-world experience that resonates strongly with senior audiences.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/jo-salter/

2. Derek Redmond

Derek Redmond is one of the most recognisable figures in world athletics and a respected voice on resilience and human performance. Best known for his injury-stricken 400-metre race at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, his determination became a defining moment of perseverance.

As a keynote speaker, he focuses on resilience, teamwork and overcoming adversity, turning lived experience into practical lessons for leadership and change.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/derek-redmond/

3. Katie Piper OBE

Katie Piper OBE is a respected voice on resilience, recovery and leadership through adversity. Following a life-changing acid attack in 2008, she rebuilt her life in the public eye and became a leading advocate for mental health and wellbeing.

As a keynote speaker, she focuses on resilience, confidence and navigating challenge with purpose, delivering insight that resonates strongly across sectors.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/katie-piper/

4. Jez Rose

Jez Rose is a recognised voice on workplace culture, purpose and performance. With a background in psychology and organisational behaviour, he helps organisations understand what drives people at work.

As a keynote speaker, he focuses on culture, engagement and sustainable performance, exploring how leaders can create environments where people thrive rather than burn out. His research-led approach resonates strongly with organisations navigating change.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/jez-rose/

5. Sarah Armstrong-Smith

Sarah Armstrong-Smith is a leading authority on cyber security, business resilience and risk leadership. Former Chief Security Adviser at Microsoft, she worked with organisations across critical sectors on enterprise-level cyber resilience.

As a keynote speaker, she focuses on leadership accountability, decision-making under pressure and preparing organisations for disruption, translating complex cyber risk into clear, strategic insight for senior audiences.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/sarah-armstrong-smith/

6. Lauren Paton

Lauren Paton is a recognised voice on leadership, resilience and wellbeing in modern workplaces. With a background in coaching and organisational development, she supports leaders and teams in strengthening performance while prioritising sustainable wellbeing.

As a keynote speaker, she focuses on resilience, confidence and navigating pressure, helping organisations create cultures where people perform consistently without burnout.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/lauren-paton/

7. Cassie Kozyrkov

Cassie Kozyrkov is a globally recognised expert in decision-making, data-driven leadership and artificial intelligence strategy. Former Chief Decision Scientist at Google, she helped establish the field of Decision Intelligence and advised senior leaders on responsible AI adoption.

As a keynote speaker, she focuses on decision-making under uncertainty and leadership accountability, translating complex concepts into clear, actionable insight for senior audiences.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/cassie-kozyrkov/

8. Steven Bartlett

Steven Bartlett is a leading entrepreneur, investor and voice on modern leadership and business growth. He is best known as the founder of Social Chain and the host of The Diary of a CEO, one of the UK’s most listened-to business podcasts, and as an investor on Dragons’ Den.

As a keynote speaker, he focuses on entrepreneurship, leadership and navigating uncertainty, drawing on real-world experience that resonates with modern audiences.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/steven-bartlett/

9. Mary Aiken

Dr Mary Aiken is a globally recognised expert in cyberpsychology and human behaviour in the digital age. She is Professor of Forensic Cyberpsychology at the University of East London and a Senior Cyber Adviser to INTERPOL.

As a keynote speaker, she focuses on cyber behaviour, digital wellbeing and future risk, translating complex psychological and technological trends into clear, strategic insight for senior leaders navigating change.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/mary-aiken/

10. Jamil Qureshi

Jamil Qureshi is one of the UK’s leading experts in performance psychology and high-performance mindset. He has worked with elite athletes, global organisations and senior leaders to improve focus, decision-making and consistency under pressure. His background in applied psychology gives his insights practical weight.

As a keynote speaker, Jamil focuses on mindset, motivation and behavioural change. He explores how individuals perform at their best when expectations are high and stakes are real.

His talks blend psychology with real-world application, making them particularly relevant for leadership, sales and performance-driven teams. This ability to translate psychology into action makes him a trusted speaking choice.

For more information, visit: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/jamil-qureshi/

