Kathryn [Katy] Marshall to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katy Marshall, founder of Studio One, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on movement and mental wellness, building community through fitness, and creating welcoming spaces where people can rediscover their strength.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Marshall will explore how movement, music, and community can help people rebuild confidence through major life transitions. She breaks down how creating an inclusive, non-intimidating fitness experience can support self-trust, resilience, and lasting personal change. Viewers will walk away with a renewed belief that starting small—one class, one step, one decision—can lead to powerful transformation.“Movement is just the gateway. The real magic happens when people start trusting themselves again and realize they truly belong,” said Marshall.Katy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kathryn-marshall

