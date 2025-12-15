OVO™ Partners with EcoVision to Support World Water Day Summit and Advance Menstrual Hygiene Education in Zimbabwe

OVO and EcoVision announce a new partnership to support EcoVision's first national World Water Day Summit, 22nd of March 2026, Zimbabwe.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVO™, a brand of 149 Holdings Co., today announced a new partnership with EcoVision, Zimbabwe’s leading water sustainability organisation, in support of EcoVision’s first national World Water Day Summit on the 22nd of March 2026. The Summit will convene key stakeholders from various sectors to engage in meaningful dialogue regarding the critical issue of water pollution, a challenge that transcends national boundaries and requires global cooperation.

The collaboration reflects OVO’s belief that the health of people and the health of the planet are deeply interdependent — that the cycles governing nature also shape our own wellbeing.

Water Sustains Communities

Water is at the centre of those cycles. It sustains ecosystems, communities, and the daily rhythms of life. It enables growth, dignity, and resilience. For girls and women, water plays an essential role in managing one of the most natural cycles of all: menstruation. When water is clean, accessible, and reliable, girls can participate fully in school, care for their bodies safely, and navigate their development with confidence.

“Water shapes every living system — including the systems that support girls’ health,” said Susan Hanna, Co-Founder of OVO and “EcoVision’s leadership highlights how access to clean water strengthens families, communities, and the next generation. We are honoured to support EcoVision’s first national World Water Day Summit and to collaborate on education that helps girls understand and embrace their own cycles.”

This connection between water and menstrual health sits at the heart of OVO’s partnership with EcoVision.

EcoVision, founded and led by Environmental Engineer and recipient of the prestigious 2025 Rutgers University Mandela Washington Fellowship, Cleopatra Ashley Ngwenya-Dube, has become a national leader in advancing water education and sustainable water solutions. Through school programmes, community engagement initiatives, and water-quality awareness campaigns, EcoVision is working to complement the work already being done by the Zimbabwean government in addressing various water-related challenges and to empower young people with the essential knowledge they need to protect the country’s water resources. OVO’s support will help amplify these efforts during the World Water Day Summit and beyond.

Water and Menstrual Hygiene

Under the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations, OVO and EcoVision will continue working together to develop menstrual hygiene education that is sustainable, culturally grounded, science-based, and accessible to girls and parents. The programme will highlight the importance of clean water in safely managing menstruation, and it will complement EcoVision’s broader educational outreach to schools.

This partnership reflects a broader philosophy: that cycles — whether found in nature, in communities, or within our own bodies — are sources of strength when they are understood and respected. Supporting water access and menstrual education in Zimbabwe is a natural extension of that commitment.

World Water Day Summit 2026

“The World Water Day Summit offers a moment for the country to come together around a shared responsibility,” said Cleopatra Ngwenya-Dube. “Our work with OVO will help us broaden that message — reminding communities that when we protect water, we protect the wellbeing and future of every child.”

About OVO

OVO is a women’s health and menstrual wellness brand dedicated to sustainable innovation, affordability, and community upliftment. Using bamboo-based materials, compostable packaging, and mission-driven partnerships, OVO creates menstrual care solutions that honor both individual wellness and global sustainability. Rooted in the values of love, dignity, and shared progress, OVO exists to preserve the cycle of women, humanity, and the Earth.

About EcoVision

Green Hortus Pvt Ltd (t/a EcoVision)is an award-winning water engineering company based in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to environmental sustainability through innovative water solutions. By emphasizing shared value, critical water management challenges are addressed alongside of empowering local communities through educational programs fostering responsible water practices. Their commitment to economic viability ensures that initiatives are not only impactful but also create lasting benefits for both communities and investors, making EcoVision a prime opportunity for those looking to support sustainable development in a growing sector.

