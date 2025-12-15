Njoki Muhoho to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Njoki Muhoho, a management consultant and film/TV producer, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on purposeful entrepreneurship, authentic leadership, and building legacy through storytelling.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Muhoho will explore how resilience and identity can shape a life of impact across multiple worlds—strategy, creativity, and spirit. She breaks down how merging leadership with authentic storytelling can uplift communities, nurture talent, and inspire courage in the next generation. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of purpose, practical clarity, and the confidence to take bold, uncommon steps.“True power is quiet. It lives in purpose, resilience, and the courage to remain authentic,” said Muhoho.Njoki’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/njoki-muhoho

