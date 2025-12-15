Lisa Renee to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Renee, a performer and motivational storyteller, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on personal motivation, listening to inner guidance, and taking ownership of one’s life journey.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Renee will explore what it means to dance to your own drumbeat and lead life with intention. She breaks down how trusting your inner voice, taking daily action, and choosing positivity can help you move forward even on tough days. Viewers will walk away with renewed clarity, motivation, and confidence to take the next step toward their goals.“Love, it’s really that simple,” said Renee.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lisa-renee

