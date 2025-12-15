Entyre Solutions Co-Founder Dina Kelly named 2026 McKnight’s Pinnacle Award Honoree

Dina Kelly

Recognition honors more than 25 years of leadership and impact across senior living

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entyre Solutions is pleased to announce that Dina Kelly, Co-Founder and President, has been named a 2026 McKnight’s Pinnacle Award Honoree, one of the senior living industry’s most respected honors recognizing leaders with sustained impact and more than two decades of service.

The McKnight’s Pinnacle Awards recognize senior care veterans who have set new standards, driven innovation, and inspired progress across senior living, skilled nursing, and home care. Kelly was selected from a competitive field of nominees in the program’s fourth year.

Kelly brings more than 25 years of experience as a senior living operator and executive leader, with a career that includes senior leadership roles at Holiday Retirement, Senior Lifestyle, StoneMor, and Anthology. Across these organizations, she led enterprise growth, multi-state expansion, and operational transformation, delivering measurable improvements in revenue performance, occupancy stabilization, and workforce alignment.

Today, Kelly co-leads Entyre Solutions alongside Brianne Zitko, guiding a national consulting firm that supports senior living, post-acute, and home health providers. Entyre partners with executives, investors, and leadership teams to align sales, marketing, and operations in ways that strengthen culture, performance, and resident experience. The firm’s work emphasizes practical execution, leadership accountability, and responsible growth that honors both residents and the teams who serve them.

In its official press release announcing the 2026 honorees, McKnight’s stated that Pinnacle Award winners “embody an incredible collection of wisdom and experience that the sector could not do without,” adding that their contributions to the field “have been exemplary and deserve this great recognition,” according to John O’Connor, Vice President and Associate Publisher of McKnight’s.

Kelly’s selection reflects not only her individual career achievements, but also the broader impact of Entyre Solutions’ work across the senior living sector. Under her leadership, Entyre has supported organizations in strengthening leadership capability, improving communication, and aligning sales and operational systems to deliver better outcomes for residents, families, and staff. The firm’s approach is grounded in firsthand operator experience and focused on sustainable performance.

“This recognition feels very personal because it reflects years of work done alongside people who care deeply about this industry,” said Kelly. “Senior living has shaped who I am as a leader. I have had the privilege of learning from strong teams, serving residents and families, and seeing firsthand how thoughtful leadership can change outcomes. At Entyre, we focus on helping organizations do this work with clarity, integrity, and respect for the people at the center of it.”

The recognition underscores Entyre Solutions’ continued commitment to strengthening leadership, performance, and accountability across the senior living sector. To learn more about Entyre Solutions, please visit www.entyresolutions.com.

About Entyre Solutions

Entyre Solutions is a women-owned consulting firm offering flexible support in sales, marketing, and operations for senior living and skilled nursing providers, as well as technology and service companies focused on aging populations. Co-founded by Brianne Zitko and Dina Kelly, Entyre partners with organizations to deliver results-driven solutions tailored to the demands of a rapidly evolving industry. To learn more, visit www.entyresolutions.com

