Cleveland Museum of Natural History Earns Global Recognition at Prix Versailles World Ceremony in Paris

CMNH Logo CMNH Exterior CMNH Interior

Cleveland institution honored among the world’s most beautiful museums for its transformative, sustainable architecture and innovative design leadership.

Our transformed Museum aims to achieve one unified vision: to promote healthy humans, a healthy planet, and a better future for all...we are thrilled to be recognized on an international stage.” — Sonia Winner, President & CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has been honored among the world’s most beautiful museums at the 2025 Prix Versailles World Ceremony , held at UNESCO in Paris, France. The international recognition celebrates the Museum’s transformative $150 million architectural redesign and its pioneering commitment to sustainability, positioning Cleveland and the Midwest as a global center for innovation in museum design.“Every aspect of our transformed Museum aims to achieve one unified vision: to promote healthy humans, a healthy planet, and a better future for all,” said Sonia Winner, President & CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. “We are thrilled that this commitment to architecture in the service of science has been recognized on an international stage.”Global Recognition: Celebrating Architectural Excellence and Community ImpactAt the 2025 World Ceremony, Prix Versailles honored all finalists on the 2025 World’s Most Beautiful Museums List and delivered awards for interior and exterior design. The Museum’s recognition on this prestigious list underscores its visionary commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and architectural innovation.Drawing inspiration from the glaciers that shaped the Great Lakes region, the Museum’s $150 million redesign created a living, immersive environment that seamlessly blends soaring forms with light-filled public spaces. Designed by DLR Group, the renewed campus prioritizes climate-conscious leadership, featuring LEED Platinum certification, solar arrays, bird-safe glass, and green infrastructure that enhances ecological performance“The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s recognition as one of the world’s most beautiful museums by Prix Versailles is a testament to the power of visionary architecture and sustainable design,” said DLR Group Principal and Global Cultural + Performing Arts Leader Dan Clevenger.“This honor not only celebrates the Museum’s stunning transformation, led by the design team of Mark Morris, Paul Westlake and Joshua Haney, but also reflects its commitment to advancing scientific discovery, fostering education around our natural world, and shaping a more informed and sustainable future,” concludes Clevenger.Continuing Excellence: Future Initiatives and Recent AchievementsBuilding on recent achievements, the Museum will introduce new exhibitions and expanded education programs in 2026, continuing to spark curiosity and connect visitors with the science and wonder of the natural world. Recent accolades include:Leadership in Sustainability• First Museum in the United States to earn LEED v4 BD+C NC Platinum Certification• Cleveland 2030 | District Green Building Challenge Overall WinnerExcellence in Architecture and Design• 2025 American Architecture Award from the Chicago Atheneum• American Society of Landscape Architects | Merit Award (Smith Environmental Courtyard)*• Architectural Precast Association | Awards for Excellence (GFRC Category)*• NAIOP | 2024 Architectural Project & Interior Design Project of the YearInstitutional Recognition• Ohio Museums Association | 2024 Institution of the Year• IIDA | Engage and Innovate Awards (Ohio–Kentucky Chapter)*Global Honors• Prix Versailles | 2025 World’s Most Beautiful Museums List• Metropolis | 2025 Planet Positive Award in the Cultural Category* In collaboration with DLR GroupHigh-resolution photos from the 2025 Prix Versailles Ceremony and the Museum’s transformation are available here. About the Cleveland Museum of Natural History:The Cleveland Museum of Natural History illuminates the world around us and inspires visitors to engage with the natural forces that shape their lives. Since its founding in 1920, the Museum has pioneered scientific research to advance knowledge across diverse fields of study and used its outstanding collections, which encompass millions of artifacts and specimens, to deepen the public’s understanding of the dynamic connections between humans and nature. Through its Natural Areas Program, the Museum stewards more than 12,500 acres of protected ecosystems across northern Ohio. A community gathering place, educational center, and research institution, the Museum is a vital resource that serves Cleveland and the nation. For more information, visit CMNH.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.