Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar Sweeps Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade Favorites with Five Gold Medals

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an award where the community’s voice takes center stage, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar was recognized as one of Miami-Dade County’s most beloved dining destinations, earning five GOLD medals in the 2026 Miami Herald Miami-Dade Favorites. Voted on by local diners across the county, the honors reflect the places guests return to again and again — a celebration of consistency, connection, and memorable experiences as defined by the people who know the city’s food scene best.

The restaurant earned GOLD for:

• Favorite Brunch

• Favorite Fine Dining Restaurant

• Favorite Steakhouse

• Favorite Wine Selection

• Favorite Seafood Restaurant

In addition, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard received SILVER for Favorite Happy Hour and BRONZE for Favorite Specialty Cocktails — further cementing its reputation as a restaurant that seamlessly blends serious culinary craft with a sense of joy and celebration.

These accolades arrive on the heels of another major milestone: Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar was inducted into the prestigious DiRoNA (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) Award of Excellence Class of 2026, an honor bestowed upon just 350 restaurants nationwide.

What makes these achievements particularly notable is what stands behind them — not a hedge fund, hospitality group, or private equity backing, but one fiercely independent, female chef-owner who opened her first restaurant at just 22 years old and has spent nearly two decadesbuilding a brand rooted in grit, consistency, and uncompromising flavor.

“To be recognized like this by the community is incredibly humbling,” said Chef Adrianne Calvo, “These awards belong to my team, my family, and the guests who have supported an independent restaurant through every season, every shift, and every challenge. We’ve never chased trends. We’ve chased excellence …and Maximum Flavor.”

Known for its bold New American cuisine, world-class wine program, and one of South Florida’s most sought-after brunches, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar has become a cornerstone of the Miami dining scene; a place where special occasions, weeknight dinners, and unforgettable celebrations intersect.

In an era when independent restaurants face unprecedented pressure, Chef Adrianne’s continued success stands as a powerful reminder that longevity, leadership, and authenticity still matter- and that a woman-owned restaurant can thrive at the highest level without outside investors dictating its vision.

As Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar looks ahead to its next chapter, these honors underscore what Miami diners have long known: this is not just a restaurant- it’s a legacy built one dish, one guest, and one unforgettable dining experience at a time.

📍 Miami, Florida

🌐 www.chefadriannes.com

📸 @chefadriannes

Legal Disclaimer:

