Mary L. Beal Recognized by Influential Women as a Leader in Business Consulting, Health Advocacy, and Media Production

CORDELE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Entrepreneur Launches Second Season of “Our Global Family” While Empowering Communities Through MLBeal ConsultingMary L. Beal, a dynamic entrepreneur, business consultant, author, and television producer, is making waves in the fields of business administration and health advocacy with her firm, MLB Business Consultant, LLC. With over 16 years of experience, Mary is on a mission to uplift individuals and communities through her multifaceted consulting services and her passion for storytelling.At the heart of MLBeal Consulting lies a dual focus: the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The Ministry of Helps provides essential support to various entities, including businesses, non-profits, and churches, offering guidance on tax matters, contracts, leases, and promotional materials. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness advocates for improved quality of life through education on physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.Mary’s extensive experience includes aiding families with estate planning, genealogy, and non-fiction writing. She has authored eight books, including a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Luella Campbell Beal, and another exploring spiritual journeys and the transition from life to the afterlife. In addition to her literary achievements, Mary is excited to announce the launch of the second season of her television show, “Our Global Family,” on ZondraTV Network. This show reflects her lifelong passion for family, community, and the art of storytelling.In 2007, Mary founded MLBeal Consulting after recognizing a pressing need in her community for business and wellness support. Her journey began with a period of fasting and prayer, seeking divine purpose in her life. This led to the establishment of her consulting firm and the Ministries of Helps and Health and Wellness, aimed at serving her community and beyond.Mary’s dedication to empowering families is further exemplified through her role as the Founder of the Family Living Improvement Performance (FLIP) Movement. This initiative consolidates her vast experiences into six key pillars, offering qualitative and quantitative mentoring and coaching to enhance family dynamics. Her commitment to uplifting others is clear, as she strives to help families achieve abundant lives.Mary’s academic credentials bolster her professional endeavors. She holds an MBA in Accounting from Syracuse University – Martin J. Whitman School of Management, a Master of Public Administration from Georgia Southern University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Savannah State University. Her education has informed her leadership and consulting roles, including serving as Chairman of the Cordele Housing Authority, Inc. Her diverse career reflects a dedication to lifelong learning, mentorship, and a positive community impact.Reflecting on her journey, Mary credits her success to her experiences—from babysitting neighborhood kids to working overseas in Africa and Europe, serving in Iraq, and caring for her family. These life experiences have shaped her into the leader she is today and fueled her passion for launching a family empowerment movement.Mary is an advocate for perseverance and empowerment. The best career advice she has received is that “you can do anything you put your mind to.” This mantra has inspired her to write her own life story and produce her television show. She encourages young women entering her industry to believe in their potential for greatness, just as she has, noting her recognition with a Lifetime Achievement Award for 9,000 hours of service from the President of the United States.Currently, Mary is balancing her new consulting business, writing her memoir, engaging in caregiver speaking engagements, and preparing for the upcoming season of “Our Global Family.” She humorously notes, “There never seem to be enough hours in the day!”Mary’s core values of dedication, compassion, and a genuine love for helping others are evident in both her personal and professional life. This dedication is further illustrated by her two books honoring her mother’s legacy and her personal journey.Today, Mary L. Beal resides in Cordele, Georgia, known as the watermelon capital of the world, where she continues to inspire and uplift her community through her work, her writing, and her television production.Learn More about Mary L. Beal:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mary-beal or through her website, https://mlbealconsultingllc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

