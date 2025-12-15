Columbus, Ohio's A Home for the Holidays Enters Final Days - Proceeds Benefit Make-A-Wish & Build Trades

HBA Home for the Holidays logo 2025 Home for the Holidays HFTH Fireplace

Purchase $100 tickets for a chance to win a custom-built home in Lewis Center, OH, valued at over $850,000 or cash prize.

A $10k wish can become powerful medicine. Research shows 90% of children experience reduced stress and improved strength during treatment after a wish is granted. We're grateful to everyone's support.” — Juli Miller, President/CEO, Make-A-Wish OKI

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than a week left to enter, the A Home for the Holidays raffle is closing in on another milestone year—delivering life-changing wishes for local children and fueling Ohio’s growing need for skilled trades talent.For $100, entrants have a chance to win a custom-built home valued at more than $850,000 or a cash prize. Tours of the fully furnished 3 Pillar Homes build in Evans Farm run through December 21. The grand prize is an expertly crafted custom home by 3 Pillar Homes, in the Evans Farm community, located at 1994 Mulberry Lane, Lewis Center, OH 43035. The home features: • 2,100 square feet of expertly designed living space• 3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms | 2-car garageA Raffle with Real ImpactSince launching in 2020, the partnership between the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland’s Foundation Build Trades and Make-A-Wish OKI has:• Raised nearly $1 million for Make-A-Wish and workforce development programs.• Granted almost 100 wishes for kids in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana—each costing an average of $10,000.• Engaged 40+ companies annually who donate or discount products and materials.• Continued a growing tradition where the winner chooses between the custom home or a significant cash payout.Fueling Ohio’s Workforce: A Major Build Trades FocusOhio faces a projected shortage of nearly 100,000 construction workers in the coming years. Funds from the raffle directly support the HBA Foundation’s Build Trades initiatives, which introduce young people to careers in construction.In 2023, HBACEF piloted the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) program at a northeast Ohio school and had the following results:• 30+ students enrolled• 100% placed in construction internships or jobs• Expansion to six additional high schools next year, reaching 150–200 studentsPACT trains students in nine essential trades including HVAC, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry, landscaping, painting & finishing, building technology, and weatherization—bringing hands-on construction education back into high schools.How to Participate• Raffle tickets: $100 each, on sale here, through December 21, 2025• Winner Announced: December 24, 2025• Home tours begin: November 15 – December 21, 2025, (Wednesday–Sunday, 12–5 PM)For more information and to purchase tickets, visit A Home for the Holidays' website

