FlavorCloud Named 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected FlavorCloud , the leading AI-powered cross border logistics platform for ecommerce brands, as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.“Winning the Top Tech Start Up Award speaks volumes to the transformation FlavorCloud is making in cross border commerce,” said Rathna Sharad. “What makes FlavorCloud innovative is not a single feature, but a cohesive redesign of cross‑border commerce as a trustworthy, AI‑orchestrated utility. By simplifying the complexity of entire cross border value chain from product classification intelligence, duty tariff and fees automation, to a resilient multi‑carrier network, to compliance and brokerage automation with an enterprise‑grade service, we align the solution with the goals and objectives of both brands and global consumers.”“The logistics industry faces many complex challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.Highlights from FlavorCloud’s innovative product releases this year include: Flash AI for Real-Time Classification, Compliance Quality Score and Costing: the first AI-powered engine that classifies SKUs, provides accurate HS codes with feedback mechanisms to get to 100% accuracy, and predicts landed costs instantly, pulling product data directly from ecommerce storefronts. This automation eliminates operational burden, manual errors and accelerates customs clearance.Guaranteed DDP Air Freight Network: cross-border B2B air freight network with guaranteed Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) pricing. This ensures transparent, all-in costs and reduces delays for global merchants bringing ecommerce like capabilities to B2B freight moves.Localized Market Pricing: dynamic sku-level pricing capabilities tailored to local markets, improving consumer experience and boosting conversion rates by up to 13x for global shippers.Returns Integration: Partnered with Loop Returns to create a frictionless returns process for international orders, protecting merchant margins and simplifying compliance amid regulatory changes.Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/software-technology/ai-ar/article/22954675/top-tech-startup-award-aifocused-startups-take-over-supply-chain-industry to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.To learn more about FlavorCloud, go to https://flavorcloud.com About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, AI enabled cross-border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/ and https://www.sdcexec.com/ About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets

