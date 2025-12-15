Alyssa Tran, BS, CCRP, Recognized by Influential Women for Advancing Regulatory Excellence and Rare Disease Advocacy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering Regulatory Affairs and Amplifying Voices for Patients with Rare DiseasesHouston, Texas – Alyssa Tran, BS, CCRP, is making significant strides in the field of regulatory affairs, combining her extensive clinical research experience with a passionate commitment to patient advocacy and community engagement. Currently serving as a Senior Regulatory Affairs Associate at Baylor College of Medicine, Alyssa’s career reflects her dedication to ensuring compliance, advancing clinical research, and raising awareness for rare diseases.With over two decades of experience in navigating complex regulatory frameworks, Alyssa has consistently demonstrated her ability to uphold rigorous standards in clinical studies. Herexpertise not only supports advancements in cutting-edge therapies but also emphasizes the importance of mentorship, as she actively nurtures emerging professionals in the field.Alyssa’s Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the University of Houston, coupled with her certification as a Certified Clinical Research Professional (CCRP), has equipped her with both the scientific knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in regulatory oversight. She currently serves as the Chair for the Houston LNG (Local Networking Group) with the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) and is embarking on achieving the RAC (Regulatory Affairs Certification). Moreover, this educational foundation has empowered her to contribute to numerous publications, focusing on genetic disorders and innovative therapeutic approaches. Her dedication to rare disease therapies is driven by a desire to make a tangible impact on patients’ lives, demonstrating her passion for advancing medical science.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Alyssa is dedicated to volunteerism and leadership within the community, serving on the board of the KMT2C Foundation and participating in initiatives at Texas Children’s Hospital. Over the years, she has contributed in many capacities for the UDN (Undiagnosed Diseases Network) as a patient navigator and research coordinator, helping patients and families through their diagnostic journey at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital. She currently promotes patient advocacy efforts as the NORD COE (National Organization for Rare Disorders Center of Excellence)Program Manager at Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, and Texas Children’s Hospital in raising awareness about rare diseases. Her work embodies a holisticapproach to clinical research, ensuring that compliance with regulatory standards aligns with the broader goal of improving patient outcomes and fostering biomedical innovation.Alyssa attributes her success to hard work, a patient-first mindset, and a relentless dedication to advocacy. Her achievements in FDA clinical trials have earned her recognition, including theprestigious Research Subject Advocate Award from Texas Children’s Hospital as its first designated recipient. “You can achieve anything you set your mind to, as long as you put in the work and remain committed to your goals,” she advises.For young women entering the field of clinical research and regulatory affairs, Alyssaencourages resilience and creativity. “You can, and you will,” she asserts, highlighting the vast opportunities available in regulatory affairs. Her core values of dedication, hard work, andcontinuous self-improvement resonates not only in her career but also in her life.As Alyssa Tran continues to break barriers in regulatory affairs, her story serves as an inspiration for those passionate about clinical research and patient advocacy.Learn More about Alyssa Tran:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alyssa-tran Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

