‘Bau, Artist at War’ Premieres in Three Israeli Cities

Visit the Joseph Bau Museum, 9 Berdichevsky St. in Tel-Aviv, Israel. Paramount Pictures' feature film 'Bau, Artist at War' will screen in three cities in Israel. 'Bau, Artist at War' traces Joseph Bau’s journey from Krakow to Israel, his acts of resistance and forgery that saved countless lives, and his enduring love story with Rebecca.

Film Debuts Digitally in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hebrew News Release The Joseph Bau Museum is pleased to announce special screenings of Paramount Pictures feature film 'Bau, Artist at War', hosted in partnership with three leading cultural institutions across Israel: The University of Haifa, The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, and the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.Directed by Sean McNamara and written by Deborah Smerecnik, Ron Bass, and Sonia Kifferstein, 'Bau, Artist at War' tells the remarkable true story of Joseph Bau—artist, master forger, and Holocaust survivor—and his beloved wife Rebecca Bau. The film stars Emile Hirsch as Joseph Bau and Inbar Lavi as Rebecca Bau.SCREENING SCHEDULEUniversity of Haifa – Hecht MuseumAddress: Hecht Museum, University of Haifa, 199 Abba Hushi Blvd., HaifaDate & Time: Tuesday, December 30, 2025• Reception: 4:00 pm• Film Screening: 4:40 pmExhibition: "Joseph Bau – From Poland to Israel" - The exhibition will be open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm in the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Library.Museum of Tolerance JerusalemAddress: 32 Hillel Street, JerusalemDate & Time: Thursday, January 1, 2026• Reception: 5:30 pm• Film Screening: 6:45 pmExhibition: A selection of Joseph Bau’s artwork will be viewable prior to the film screening.Tel Aviv CinemathequeAddress: 5 HaArba’a Street, Tel AvivDate & Time: Sunday, January 4, 2026• Reception: 6:00 pm• Film Screening: 7:00 pmExhibition: A selection of Joseph Bau’s artwork will be viewable prior to the film screening.Tickets to these special screenings are limited, but media representatives and other interested individuals may register to attend at https://forms.gle/EJxHUvhgX71GSvYD8 . These special screenings will provide a meaningful opportunity to experience Joseph and Rebecca Bau’s extraordinary story on screen—and to engage directly with the filmmakers and the Bau family.DIGITAL RELEASEIn addition to the special screenings in Israel, 'Bau, Artist at War' is now available to purchase digitally in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. Audiences around the world can now experience this extraordinary story of daring acts, resilience, and enduring love from home. The film is available on major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango at Home, YouTube, and other participating digital retailers. (Streamable in Israel on Apple TV and Amazon).A LEGACY PRESERVEDFollowing each screening, Clila and Hadasa Bau, daughters of Joseph and Rebecca, will be joined by producer/screenwriter Deborah Smerecnik and the actress Inbar Lavi for a live Q&A session."For decades, we have dedicated our lives to the Joseph Bau Museum to ensure our parents' story is never forgotten. Seeing Emile and Inbar bring our parents' courage, humor, and love to life on the big screen is overwhelming in the most beautiful way. This film proves that even in the darkest times, art can save lives."— Clila Bau"Our parents’ secret marriage in the Płaszów concentration camp was their ultimate act of defiance against death. This movie is not just history; it is a victory of the human spirit. We are deeply grateful to the filmmakers for treating their legacy with such dignity and sharing their miracle with the world."— Hadasa BauORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK RELEASEDThe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Bau, Artist at War, featuring the score composed by John Coda, is now available for digital release from Intrada Records. The moving score, elegantly performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic, features prominent piano themes that capture the full spectrum of Joseph Bau’s experiences, from despair to hope and enduring love. The album also includes the original song "How Long Forever Is" performed by Ryn Kid.🎬 For More Information & Media Inquiries• Watch the Official Trailer Here: https://vimeo.com/1076480193?fl=pl&fe=sh • Media may request a preview film link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdizqH_zieAYenEShgLxQwXsEQV3-gnSB7UkkaQqoaciJa2OA/viewform • For film updates: https://www.baumovie.com/ • Social media/Downloadable Assets: https://cbs.app.box.com/s/7kvp6k3gj6wpsugut5xv2462kbrukxrg • For museum information: https://linktr.ee/Josephbauhouse • Contact: Clila Bau, +972-544301499, Hadasa Bau, +972-544301499, josephbaumuseum@gmail.comABOUT JOSEPH BAUJoseph Bau (1920–2002) was a Polish-Israeli visual artist, poet, and pioneer in Israeli animation and graphic design. A survivor of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp, Bau secretly utilized his artistic and forging skills under the eye of Amon Goeth to create documents that saved Jewish lives. It was in Plaszów where he secretly married Rebecca Tennenbaum. Toward the end of the war, Joseph Bau was transferred to Oskar Schindler's Brünnlitz camp, where he continued his clandestine work as a forger to save his fellow prisoners. After immigrating to Israel in 1950, he established one of the country's first animation studios and was responsible for creating the iconic film credits for classic Israeli cinema. His life story of survival, art, and love is preserved today at the Joseph Bau Museum in Tel Aviv. https://www.josephbau.org/en/about-us/biography/ ABOUT 'BAU, ARTIST AT WAR'Bau, Artist at War is a 2024 biographical drama produced by Paramount Pictures, tracing Joseph Bau’s journey from Krakow to Israel, his acts of resistance and forgery that saved countless lives, and his enduring love story with Rebecca. The film is based on Joseph Bau's memoir, Dear God, Have You Ever Gone Hungry?, recently republished by Blackstone Publishing as Bau: Artist at War. The film brings renewed attention to the legacy of a remarkable artist whose courage and imagination continue to inspire.Synopsis: The extraordinary true story of Joseph Bau—artist, forger, Holocaust survivor. Inside the camps, he used his skills in daring acts of resistance, forging identity papers that helped hundreds escape. Amid the brutality, he found love in the very heart of hell. Years later, when called to testify against the Nazi who tormented him, he draws strength from the love that saved him, the art that sustained him, and the will that kept him alive.Starring: Emile Hirsch, Inbar Lavi, Josh Zuckerman, Yan Tual, Eugene Lipinski, Josh Blacker, Edward Foy, Chris Cope, Adam TsekhmanDirected by: Sean McNamaraGenre: Drama, Romance, History, HumorRun Time: 130 Min

BAU, ARTIST AT WAR | Official Trailer (2025) | Emile Hirsch, Inbar Lavi | Holocaust Drama.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.