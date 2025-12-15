ARIYA NETWORKS unveils its new Logo and launches global Broadcasting

ARIYA Networks Logo Idris Olagoke Badmus Chairman and CEO, Amni Corporations and Ariya Networks Idris Olagoke Badmus Chairman and CEO, Amni Corporations and Ariya Networks presents ARIYA Networks Logo to His Imperial Majesty Ojaja II at His Palace.

ARIYA Neworks is a global broadcasting and streaming platform. ARIYA Network is availabe on App Store, Google Play, Roku and Google TV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chairmand and CEO of Amni Corporation amd ARIYA NETWORKS, Dr Idris Olagoke Badmus, unveils the logo of the company in New York

In his statement, he said Ariya Networks is not another streaming and broadcasting company.

“We are in the business of communication, not streaming, 70% of our contents are not available any where else and almost all our programs and events are interactive. We are in the business of getting Africans all over the world to talk with each other, do business with each other, then have a unified fronts to deal with the rest of the world”.

Speaking along the same line, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewusi, Ojaja(II), maintained that African Culture and resource is a source of pride for whole world, in telling Africa's stories, promote her culture and interact with each other.

"We will develop the world further and enrich all humanity” he commented at his Palace.

“It is absolutely important for more than 1.6 billion black people in the world to have a dedicated platform to cover their socio-economic developments, cultures and event", Badmus, added at the unveiling.

Presently ARIYA NETWORK offers three types of subscription. There is a free view, with access to ACN, the network dedicated News and documentary channel, and 1AM, the One African Music for Afrobeat, Hip Hop, special concerts and gospel music. The free view also included 30 percent of the streaming content, over 100 titles.

There is the Universal ARIYA basic package that is just $0.99 globally, with annual discounted price of $9.99. ARIYA Plus gives access to all the contents on the platform, six live channels and all the premium movies except the two dedicated sport channels and live music concerts.

ARIYA Premium, offered at $2 per month or $20 per year gives the subscriber access to every content on the platform, with premium African sports content and special sporting and cultural events every month.

The Chairman and CEO of ARIYA NETWORK had earlier presented the ARIYA NETWORKS Logo to His Majesty at his Palace. The King is a staunched supporter of African economic and cultural developments.

