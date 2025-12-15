Phifer & Company Reports Rising Demand for Communications and Marketing Executives as Companies Prepare for 2026

Insights from Phifer & Company highlight how CEOs and boards are prioritizing communications and marketing leadership amid rising complexity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phifer & Company , a global executive search firm specializing in Communications, Public Relations, and Marketing leadership, reports a marked increase in demand for senior-level talent as organizations prepare for heightened reputational, regulatory, and digital challenges heading into 2026.According to insights from Phifer & Company, companies across industries are reassessing leadership structures as communications, brand, and reputation become increasingly central to enterprise value. Boards and CEOs are prioritizing executives with experience in crisis management, stakeholder trust, digital transformation, and AI-enabled marketing strategies.“Organizations are no longer viewing Communications and Marketing as support functions — they are mission-critical leadership roles,” said Brian Phifer , Founder & Principal of Phifer & Company. “We’re seeing accelerated hiring for CMOs, CCOs, and Heads of Communications who can navigate complex public scrutiny while driving growth and trust simultaneously.”Throughout 2025, Phifer & Company has partnered with Fortune 500 companies, global agencies, and high-growth organizations seeking executive talent capable of leading through economic uncertainty, evolving media landscapes, and rapidly advancing technology. The firm notes particular demand in the following areas:Executive Communications & Corporate AffairsCrisis & Issues ManagementBrand Reputation & TrustDigital Marketing & Growth LeadershipAI-informed Marketing StrategyEmployee Communications & Employer BrandAs companies face increased pressure from regulators, investors, employees, and consumers, Phifer & Company emphasizes the importance of leadership alignment across Communications, PR, and Marketing functions. Organizations that invest early in experienced leadership are better positioned to manage risk, protect brand equity, and sustain long-term growth.In addition to executive search, Phifer & Company provides leadership advisory services that help organizations assess team structures, succession planning, and future-ready competencies. The firm’s boutique model allows for a highly confidential, relationship-driven approach tailored to each client’s strategic goals.A recognized industry voice, Brian Phifer also engages an audience of more than 75,000 professionals on LinkedIn, where he regularly shares insights on leadership hiring trends, executive readiness, and the evolving role of Communications and Marketing in modern organizations.About Phifer & CompanyPhifer & Company is a boutique global executive search firm specializing in senior-level Communications, Public Relations, and Marketing recruitment. The firm partners with Fortune 500 companies, global brands, and high-growth organizations to deliver exceptional executive talent through a personalized, high-touch search process.Learn more at: https://www.phiferandcompany.com Media ContactPhifer & CompanyEmail: info@phiferandcompany.comWebsite: https://www.phiferandcompany.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianphifer

