Your RCP in 2025: putting the next generation of physicians at the heart of reform

Alongside our 2025 video, we’ve published The voice of physicians: our 2025 emerging themes report, capturing the realities facing doctors working in increasingly pressured services. The report highlights widespread concerns about unsafe corridor care, rota gaps, delayed discharges and the sustainability of current training and workforce models.

Drawing on extensive engagement with consultants and resident doctors across the UK, the RCP is calling for urgent national action, including long-term, independently verified workforce planning; fair and flexible training reform with protected time for supervision; measures to close rota gaps and reduce reliance on locums; action to retain senior doctors; a national commitment to end corridor care; and investment in social care to improve patient flow.

As the college looks ahead to 2026, the message is clear: progress is driven by the commitment and passion of physicians. Together, the RCP and our members will continue to push for a system that is fairer, safer and better equipped to support both doctors and patients.

