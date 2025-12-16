Altaris Business Awards Announces the 2025 Information Technology Awards Winners and Finalists

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Information Technology Awards , recognising organisations and individuals demonstrating strong leadership, technical capability and responsible innovation across the global IT sector.This year’s honourees reflect the breadth of modern information technology, from cloud computing and infrastructure through to artificial intelligence and software development. Collectively, the winners and finalists showcase how well-executed technology strategies, ethical implementation and clear technical leadership continue to underpin business resilience, scalability and long-term value. Drawing on deep sector expertise and practical application, these awardees represent thoughtful and impactful contributions to the evolving IT landscape.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Information Technology Awards Winners• Oldfields Builds Limited, Dinesh Chacko – Best for Cloud Computing & Infrastructure• smartR AI – Innovation in Software Development• Kensium – IT Leadership Award• Arjun Singh – Best AI ImplementationAltaris Business Awards 2025 Information Technology Awards Finalists• smartR AI – Best AI Implementation• Kensium – Best for Cloud Computing & Infrastructure• Arjun Singh – Innovation in Software DevelopmentRecognising Practical Excellence in Information TechnologyThe 2025 Information Technology Awards highlight achievements grounded in real-world delivery and responsible use of technology. From strengthening cloud infrastructure and driving software innovation to setting standards in AI implementation and IT leadership, this year’s winners and finalists demonstrate how focused expertise and considered execution can support organisations operating at scale.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements. Their work reflects the continued importance of robust, ethical and forward-looking technology solutions in supporting organisations across sectors as they adapt to ongoing digital change.For further information about the 2025 Information Technology Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

