BigBear.ai Announced as Title Sponsor for Global AI Show, Abu Dhabi 2025

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global AI Show - the most powerful congregation of innovators, policymakers, enterprises, and government leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence - is proud to announce BigBear.ai as the Title Sponsor for the 2025 edition in Abu Dhabi. BigBear.ai is a leader in mission-ready AI solutions and will lead debates on governance, national security, and the future of large-scale AI deployment.BigBear.ai, is a pioneer in the operationalization of AI and ML for mission-critical environments, provides end-to-end decision intelligence solutions that enable commercial, governmental, and defense organizations to clearly navigate complexity. This makes BigBear.ai an ideal partner in the Global AI Show's mission to accelerate responsible AI transformations in the world of advanced analytics, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, readiness solutions, and infrastructure resilience.Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, along with two colleagues will lead discussions around AI Governance, future trends and national security.Kevin McAleenan, CEO, BigBear.ai - showcasing his vision: “AI as the Guardian of Global Commerce: Securing Our Connected Future.”Kevin McAleenan is the CEO of BigBear.ai and serves on the company's Board of Directors. Before his promotion to CEO, Kevin served as President of BigBear.ai, where he led teams offering cutting-edge computer vision, simulation and modeling, and digital identity tools to support customers’ critical security, and operational, decisions. Kevin co-founded and led Pangiam as CEO and Chair of the Board until its acquisition by BigBear.ai, developing cutting edge biometric and AI products for security applications, for both government agencies and commercial customers.Kevin brings experience from almost two decades of leadership in the U.S. Government to his role. He was the first career civil servant to be appointed and confirmed as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2018, and he served most recently as Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Donald Trump, where he led over 240,000 employees and oversaw operations at CBP, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Secret Service, and others.His past experiences include implementing innovations to the U.S. international arrival and departure process, developing comprehensive counterterrorism and risk management strategies, and overseeing the implementation of the U.S. government’s single window for international trade, a project that spanned over 4-dozen agencies. Kevin received several awards for his service and leadership including a Presidential Rank Award—the nation’s highest civil service award, a Service to America Medal, and multiple awards from travel and trade industry groups.Jim McLaughlin to Speak on “Future Trends in AI: Preparing Governance Ecosystems for the Decade to Come”Jim is currently the Acting CTO for BigBear.ai, a leader in mission-ready AI solutions, where he oversees technology to support national security and strengthen critical infrastructure across government and commercial business.His 28-year career in technology and innovation began with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, leading national security systems, and progressing to become the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for technology as the Deputy CIO. Jim’s technology and thought leadership helped shape the U.S. Customs and Border Protection mission and programmatic efficacy for decades to come.Following his career in government, he was previously the CTO of Pangiam leading solutions in biometrics and commercial aviation. Jim has driven enterprise-level policy, operational procedures, and protocols by blending the responsible adoption of technology solutions aligned to the realities of practical and effective application to meet user's workflow needs. The experience of building and operating large scale, high-consequence, government systems has shaped and informed the creation and deployment of leading commercial solutions and products.Zach Casper to Join Panel on “Strengthening National Security through a Resilient Cybersecurity Framework”Zach is the Vice President of Technical Solutions at BigBear.ai (BBAI), a leader in mission-ready AI solutions that operationalize artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) at scale to bring clarity to the world’s most complex challenges.With over 25 years of experience supporting U.S. defense and intelligence missions, Zach is a multidisciplinary engineer with deep expertise in the cyber domain. His background spans microelectronics, hardware and software reverse engineering, and software and firmware development, skills that have positioned him at the intersection of advanced technology and national security. He holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the University of Akron and an M.S. in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University.At BigBear.ai, Zach leads the strategic application of the company’s AI solutions, driving innovation that delivers measurable impact for both government and commercial customers facing mission-critical challenges.BigBear.ai × Global AI Show: A Strategic Alignment for Global ImpactThe need for robust cyber systems, ethical AI governance, and decision intelligence frameworks that can support both commercial and national security environments is underscored by BigBear.ai's participation as Title Sponsor.By bringing together lawmakers, corporate executives, AI researchers, cybersecurity specialists, and innovators from over 120 countries, the Global AI Show 2025 establishes Abu Dhabi as the center of global AI discussions.About BigBear.aiBigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.About Global AI ShowThe Global AI Show is a leading platform dedicated to accelerating the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence across sectors and societies. With a strong track record of facilitating impactful dialogue, the show has time and again proven to be a global catalyst for innovation, investment, and international cooperation in AI.About VAP Group A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.Event Details:Dates: 8-9, December 2025Location: Space42 Arena, Abu DhabiRegister: Grab your tickets now!Press Connect:Public Relations Team | media@globalaishow.com

