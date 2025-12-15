VITAKING Sets 2026 Global Expansion Timeline, Targeting Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America

The company unveils its roadmap for international growth, including regional hubs, cross-border settlement corridors, and expanded digital-gold infrastructure.

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VITAKING TECH LTD., the Los Angeles–based fintech firm has confirmed that the initiative will introduce regional operating hubs, cross-border financial corridors, and expanded RWA infrastructure designed to support institutional participation and long-term ecosystem growth.

According to the company, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America have been identified as the primary strategic regions for expansion in 2026, driven by rising demand for asset-backed digital finance and increasing government interest in real-world asset tokenization.

Singapore Named as VITAKING’s Global Settlement & Compliance Center

A major component of the 2026 roadmap is the establishment of VITAKING’s first Global Settlement and Compliance Center in Singapore. The center will coordinate cross-chain governance, regulatory alignment, institutional onboarding, and regional licensing efforts, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver compliant financial infrastructure.

“Singapore has become an international anchor for digital-asset policy, trust frameworks, and financial standardization,” a VITAKING spokesperson said. “It is the ideal hub for our global settlement network and long-term institutional strategy.”

Expansion Across Southeast Asia and Africa

In 2026, VITAKING will expand its partnerships with mining operators, fintech firms, and regional payment providers across Indonesia, Malaysia, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. These markets will play a central role in accelerating gold-reserve verification, on-chain settlement adoption, and the rollout of VTAU-powered payment and remittance solutions.

Entry Into Latin America

The company also announced plans to launch its first Latin American operations in Q4 2026, with initial focus countries including Brazil, Colombia, and Peru—regions with large mining sectors and high interest in blockchain-enabled commodity finance.

Brand Vision: Building a Digitally Connected Gold Economy

Analysts say the expansion aligns with VITAKING’s broader vision of creating a global, programmable gold economy—one where gold reserves, DeFi participation, cross-border transactions, and ESG-driven initiatives operate cohesively across jurisdictions.

The company’s international roadmap includes:

new liquidity pools for VTAU in regional markets

gold-backed remittance and settlement rails

multi-market integration for asset verification and reserve audits

global mining-transparency standards (2026–2030)

expansion of community-impact and ESG programs

The firm emphasized that its expansion is designed not only to scale infrastructure, but also to ensure that digital-gold finance contributes to sustainable and inclusive economic development worldwide.

About VITAKING TECH LTD.

VITAKING TECH LTD. is a Los Angeles–based fintech company developing infrastructure for real-world asset tokenization and digital-gold ecosystems. Through cross-border settlement networks, audited reserves, and sustainable-finance initiatives, the company aims to build a compliant, transparent, and globally connected financial future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.