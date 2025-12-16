Business Awards UK – 2025 Floristry Awards Celebrate Outstanding Achievement in Horticulture and Floristry

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Floristry Awards , celebrating exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication across the UK floristry and horticulture sector. This year’s awards recognise professionals and businesses whose work continues to elevate floral design, event styling, and horticultural excellence through skill, care, and a deep connection to their craft.Business Awards UK 2025 Floristry Awards Winners• The English Garden Florist – Best Event Florist• Ian Drummond Botanical Design – Best for Horticulture• Lily Grieve Events – Best Floral Designer• Fleurtations Florist Bristol – Best Newcomer Florist• John Paul Florist – Florist of the Year• Lottie Roberts Flowers – Rising Star in FloristryBusiness Awards UK 2025 Floristry Awards Finalists• The English Garden Florist – Florist of the Year• Lily Grieve Events – Best Event Florist• Poppies Florist – Rising Star in Floristry• John Paul Florist – Best Floral DesignerCelebrating Craft, Creativity and CommitmentThe 2025 Floristry Awards highlight the remarkable breadth of talent found across the industry, from long-established professionals with decades of experience to emerging florists making their mark through originality and dedication. This year’s winners and finalists demonstrate an exceptional commitment to quality, combining technical skill with creativity to deliver meaningful floral experiences across weddings, events, interiors, and personal milestones.Across the sector, these achievements reflect a strong emphasis on thoughtful design, customer care, and ongoing professional development. Many recognised in this year’s awards have contributed not only through their commercial work, but also by supporting their wider communities, promoting the benefits of plants and flowers, and inspiring others within the profession through leadership, education, and collaboration.Business Awards UK is pleased to recognise these accomplishments, which collectively showcase the continued strength and evolution of the floristry industry. The 2025 Floristry Awards serve as a celebration of dedication, artistry, and the enduring impact of flowers in bringing beauty, comfort, and connection to everyday life.

