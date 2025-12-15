My Maid Service of Cincinnati Wins 2025 Community Choice Award for Best Cleaning Service

My Maid Service of Cincinnati earned its second consecutive Community Choice Award from The Cincinnati Enquirer as Cincinnati’s Best Cleaning Service.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Maid Service of Cincinnati has been named Cincinnati’s Best Cleaning Service in the 2025 Community Choice Awards, presented by The Cincinnati Enquirer. This recognition marks the second consecutive year the company has earned the top honor, reinforcing its reputation for consistent service quality and strong community trust.The Community Choice Awards are determined by public voting and celebrate local businesses that residents rely on and recommend most. Winning the Best Cleaning Service category two years in a row emphasizes My Maid Service of Cincinnati’s ongoing commitment to dependable service, well-trained teams, and a customer-first approach across the Greater Cincinnati area.In addition to the top award, My Maid Service of Cincinnati also placed in the Top 3 of Best of Cincinnati in the following categories:1–100 EmployeesLocally Owned BusinessPlace to WorkThis recognition confirms the company’s focus on consistent service quality, as well as local ownership, and building a strong, supportive workplace culture.“This award belongs to our team,” said Julianne Hall, owner of My Maid Service of Cincinnati. “Their professionalism and commitment to doing things right are what make this kind of recognition possible. Being chosen again by the community is something we don’t take lightly.”About: My Maid Service of Cincinnati is a leading residential cleaning company offering services to homeowners throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. Known for reliable service and consistent results, the company has earned multiple community-voted recognitions. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), reflecting its commitment to industry standards and professional cleaning practices. My Maid Service of Cincinnati also proudly participates in Cleaning for a Reason, providing free home cleanings to individuals undergoing cancer treatment as a way of giving back to the community it serves.For more information, please visit https://mymaidservice.net/

