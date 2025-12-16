Oriflame Announces Brand Sponsorship of Kamila Andini’s Four Seasons in Java as Part of Its 2026 APAC Marketing Strategy

Four Seasons in Java

STOCKHOLM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oriflame is proud to announce its role as Brand Sponsor of Four Seasons in Java, the highly anticipated new film from acclaimed Indonesian director Kamila Andini. As Oriflame advances its 2026 marketing strategy, the brand is deepening its focus on culturally relevant partnerships, leaning into the independent film industry as a powerful space to build consistent brand momentum, emotional resonance, and long-term visibility across Indonesia.The film explores themes of resilience, hope, and the strength of community values that align closely with Oriflame’s mission and the spirit of its entrepreneurial network. Featuring Putri Marino, Arya Saloka, Christine Hakim, and Hana Pitrashata Malasan, Four Seasons in Java strengthens Oriflame’s commitment to uplifting real stories and contributing to Indonesia’s creative landscape.Speaking about the sponsorship, Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer at Oriflame, said, “Our partnership with Four Seasons in Java is a natural extension of Oriflame’s mission to help support hidden entrepreneurial talent across the world. Through this collaboration, we hope the way the movie portrays women standing by each other and navigating different ‘seasons’ of life will mirror how our community of Oriflame Beauty Entrepreneurs grows as they support one another.”Fredrik Nilsson, General Manager of Oriflame Indonesia, adds, “At Oriflame, we believe in Togetherness, Spirit and Passion - values we see beautifully reflected in Kamila Andini’s Four Seasons in Java. By investing in and supporting this film, we want to give a bigger stage to authentic Indonesian stories and to the entrepreneurial spirit, which is shaping our creative and beauty industries, season after season.”Oriflame’s key areas of support will include:• Awareness: Oriflame will leverage this partnership to step beyond the beauty space and champion local stories that reflect real lives, dreams and struggles.• Community: In Indonesia, Oriflame has grown through women sharing stories of resilience and hope. Special screenings, post-film discussions, and activations will connect the film’s narrative to the lived experiences of Oriflame Brand Entrepreneurs.• Content & Storytelling: Oriflame will co-create supporting content with the film team, including Q&As, behind-the-scenes features, and campaign-aligned materials.

