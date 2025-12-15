Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – November 2025

MACAU, December 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 December) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP240.8 billion (USD30.05 billion) at the end of November 2025. The reserves increased by 1.1% from the revised value of MOP238.0 billion (USD29.74 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-November 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 89.6% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-October 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca rose 0.47 points month-on-month but dropped 3.66 points year-on-year to 101.9 in November 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.